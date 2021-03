Georgia Has 42 More Deaths From The Virus; 1,304 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,095.There were 1,304 new cases, as that total reached 841,084 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 57,822, which is 101 more than Thursday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,273 cases, up 13; 61 deaths; 236 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 2,136 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 162 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,151 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,085 cases, up 12; 75 deaths; 263 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 14,389 cases, up 19; 218 deaths; 709 hospitalizations

Police Blotter: Woman On The Streets Looking For Single Officer To Marry; Officers Join In Kids Football Game On Chandler Avenue

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

A woman on Hickory Lane told police she put two checks in her mailbox to be picked up by the postal carrier. She said a week later, two copied checks were cashed at TVFCU, where she banks. One ... (click for more)

