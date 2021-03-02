 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 44.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Residents Voting Today For New Mayor, 9 City Council Seats

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

It's election day for a new Chattanooga mayor and nine members of the City Council.

Winners will have to get over 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

During early voting, 12,371 have already cast their ballots.

Fifteen candidates are on the ballot for mayor, and Jean Howard-Hill is waging a write-in campaign.

Two of the strongest candidates appear to be former auto and motorcycle dealer Tim Kelly and former River City Company president Kim White. Ms. White has been the leading fundraiser, while Mr. Kelly put almost $1.2 million into his campaign.

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton and Harvard-educated business consultant Monty Bruell are waging campaigns.

Current City Council members Russell Gilbert and Erskine Oglesby are running for mayor.

Other mayor contenders include Monty Bell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McLaren, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Chip Henderson in District 1 and Carol Berz in District 6 are the only unopposed incumbents.

Jerry Mitchell did not seek re-election in District 2. Candidates are school board member Jenny Hill, Tim Gorman and Thomas Lee.

City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith is challenged by Rachael Torrence in District 3.

Bill Lloyd is trying to unseat Darrin Ledford in District 4.

Candidates for the open Gilbert seat in District 5 are Dennis Clark, Isiah Hester, Alan Holman, Leanne Jones and Cynthia Stanley-Cash.

In the District 7 seat vacated by Mr. Oglesby, Raquetta Dotley and Ken Hays are running.

Anthony Byrd is opposed in District 8 by D'Andre Anderson and Marie Mott.

Kevlin Scott is trying to defeat incumbent Demetrus Coonrod in District 9.

 


March 2, 2021

Tim Kelly Campaign Says Hundreds Of Signs Were Stolen Overnight; Release Video Of 1 Theft

The Tim Kelly for mayor campaign says it had hundreds of campaign signs stolen overnight - just before election day. The campaign said one sign theft was caught on video at the Middle Valley Church of God polling place. It was taken between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. The ones stolen at this location were taken by someone driving a van, it was stated. Officials ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, TRAMESHA LASHON 3115 BEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT (SIMPLE) --- ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH 3608 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: J&J Vaccine A Godsend

Within hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, truckloads of the life-saving medicine were rolling out of a distribution center in Kentucky. According to a state source, Tennessee will get at least 40,000 doses early this week, and in Hamilton County as well as the rest of America, it is a Godsend. “The ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson, ... (click for more)

Nicholson Wins SoCon Wrestling Championship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior Drew Nicholson won the Southern Conference title at 165 pounds in Boone, N.C., Sunday. Nicholson was one of four Mocs to place in the event, leading UTC to a third-place finish in the tournament. Nicholson, the No. 3 seed at 165, opened with an 8-4 decision over VMI’s Jon Hoover. He then scored a big upset over No. 25 RJ Mosley ... (click for more)


