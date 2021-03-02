Chattanooga Residents Voting Today For New Mayor, 9 City Council Seats

It's election day for a new Chattanooga mayor and nine members of the City Council.

Winners will have to get over 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

During early voting, 12,371 have already cast their ballots.

Fifteen candidates are on the ballot for mayor, and Jean Howard-Hill is waging a write-in campaign.

Two of the strongest candidates appear to be former auto and motorcycle dealer Tim Kelly and former River City Company president Kim White. Ms. White has been the leading fundraiser, while Mr. Kelly put almost $1.2 million into his campaign.

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton and Harvard-educated business consultant Monty Bruell are waging campaigns.

Current City Council members Russell Gilbert and Erskine Oglesby are running for mayor.

Other mayor contenders include Monty Bell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McLaren, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Chip Henderson in District 1 and Carol Berz in District 6 are the only unopposed incumbents.

Jerry Mitchell did not seek re-election in District 2. Candidates are school board member Jenny Hill, Tim Gorman and Thomas Lee.

City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith is challenged by Rachael Torrence in District 3.

Bill Lloyd is trying to unseat Darrin Ledford in District 4.

Candidates for the open Gilbert seat in District 5 are Dennis Clark, Isiah Hester, Alan Holman, Leanne Jones and Cynthia Stanley-Cash.

In the District 7 seat vacated by Mr. Oglesby, Raquetta Dotley and Ken Hays are running.

Anthony Byrd is opposed in District 8 by D'Andre Anderson and Marie Mott.

Kevlin Scott is trying to defeat incumbent Demetrus Coonrod in District 9.