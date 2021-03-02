Kelly Leading For Chattanooga Mayor After Early Vote Count; Kim White 2nd, Wade Hinton 3rd

Former auto dealer Tim Kelly was leading for mayor of Chattanooga after the quick count of early votes as soon as the polls closed.
Former River City Company president Kim White was second, and former city attorney Wade Hinton was third.
There will be a runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.
Monty Bruell was a distant fifth, followed by City Councilman Russell Gilbert and former NAACP leader Elenora Woods.
Tim Kelly: 4,151
Kim White: 3,423
Wade Hinton: 2,728
Monty Bruell: 976
Russell Gilbert: 549
Elenora Woods: 405
Fifteen candidates were on the ballot for mayor, and Jean Howard-Hill is waging a write-in campaign.
Erskine Oglesby, current City Council member, is in the race.
Other mayor contenders include Monty Bell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McLaren, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.
Erskine Oglesby 152
Chris Long 125
Monty Bell 51
Robert C. Wilson 42
D'Angelo Davis 21
Andrew McLaren 19
Christopher Dahl 18
George Ryan Love 8
Lon Cartwright 6