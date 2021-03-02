Kelly Leading For Chattanooga Mayor After Early Vote Count; Kim White 2nd, Wade Hinton 3rd

Former auto dealer Tim Kelly was leading for mayor of Chattanooga after the quick count of early votes as soon as the polls closed.

Former River City Company president Kim White was second, and former city attorney Wade Hinton was third.

There will be a runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

Monty Bruell was a distant fifth, followed by City Councilman Russell Gilbert and former NAACP leader Elenora Woods.

Tim Kelly: 4,151

Kim White: 3,423

Wade Hinton: 2,728

Monty Bruell: 976

Russell Gilbert: 549

Elenora Woods: 405

Fifteen candidates were on the ballot for mayor, and Jean Howard-Hill is waging a write-in campaign.

Erskine Oglesby, current City Council member, is in the race.

Other mayor contenders include Monty Bell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McLaren, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Erskine Oglesby 152

Chris Long 125

Monty Bell 51

Robert C. Wilson 42

D'Angelo Davis 21

Andrew McLaren 19

Christopher Dahl 18

George Ryan Love 8

Lon Cartwright 6