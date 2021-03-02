CSX Railroad To Repair Bridge Over I-24 Near MM 163 In Marion County; Includes Nightly Lane Closure Beginning Tuesday

CSX Railroad will be making repairs to the railroad bridge over I-24 near mile marker 163 in Marion County beginning on Tuesday. This work will take place nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Central Time and is slated to last approximately one month.

For the safety of the traveling public when work is occurring, the railroad will require a lane closure on I-24 beneath the bridge as work is performed overhead.



Crews are scheduled to begin work over I-24 East first then move to I-24 West in approximately two weeks. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changing traffic conditions in the work zone.



Safety Services & Supply of Fort Jennings, Ohio will provide traffic control on I-24 for CSX Railroad.