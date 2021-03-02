Public Assistance Sought In Locating Missing Teen Last Seen In 2 Western States

A Tennessee man indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping is suspected of holding his 17-year-old daughter in possibly two western states in the U.S.





John Oliver Westbrook kidnapped his daughter, Daphne Westbrook, in October 2019. Daphne disappeared, along with her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, from Chattanooga after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad.Daphne is being held against her will, unable to communicate with the outside world.The investigation shows she is endangered both physically and mentally.Last month in New Mexico, Daphne’s Bible was found in a trash can outside Trader Joe’s on West Cordova Road. Other investigative leads show her dad is frequently shopping in Santa Fe stores. In November, 2020, Daphne was seen in the Denver area, and just last month, John Westbrook spent several weeks in the Pueblo, Co. area.Officials said, "John Oliver Westbrook is an IT expert specializing in security, block chain technology, and bitcoin. He is communicating in a way that’s almost impossible to trace, which makes it extremely difficult for investigators to generate significant leads in this case. We know he is earning money contracting with small businesses to do computer security work."We believe Westbrook does occasionally take Daphne to ride horses so we appeal to the New Mexico horsing community to be alert."Daphne is increasingly at serious risk of physical and emotional danger and we need your help to find her. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are working with us to help bring Daphne home.If you have seen Daphne, her father, or her dogs please immediately contact the following:Hamilton County, TN DA’s Office