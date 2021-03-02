 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Ken Shaw Named 27th President Of Southern Adventist University

Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Ken Shaw
Ken Shaw
The Southern Adventist University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Sunday, for Ken Shaw, EdD, to become the 27th president of the university. He will assume office on June 1.
 
Dr. Shaw graduated from Southern in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and will be the university’s first alum to return as president. In fact, his entire family graduated from Southern: his wife, Ann (Kennedy), earned her nursing degree in 1979; their daughter, Kate Myers, earned her associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing in 2008 and 2009; and their son, Martin, earned his pastoral care degree in 2012.
 
“Ann and I cherish our memories from Southern,” Dr.
Shaw said. “Returning to campus is like coming home for us, and we’re delighted to be part of this institution. I really admire that Southern is still fundamentally centered on its mission and on the core values that the institution has been about for 129 years.”
 
For the past seven years, Dr. Shaw has served as president of Southwestern Adventist University in Keene, Tx. Previously he worked at Florida State University for 25 years in various capacities, from assistant professor of mathematics education to campus dean of Florida State University Panama City and academic dean of the College of Applied Studies. His track record as a leader in higher education includes increasing enrollment, establishing new academic programs, and improving institutional financial stability.
 
Southern’s presidential search committee identified five key characteristics and skills necessary in a new president: Spirituality and the ability to instill a strong spiritual character in the culture of the university; innovation; being the face of the university to the broader Chattanooga community; providing leadership to fundraising activities; and business acumen. Southern’s board is confident Shaw possesses these qualities and more.
 
“I am pleased that Dr. Ken Shaw has accepted our invitation to be the next president of Southern Adventist University,” said Ron Smith, PhD, DMin, chairman of Southern’s Board of Trustees and president of the Southern Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. “The unanimous decision of the board is strong evidence that the will of God has been executed. We thank the Lord for His providential leading and anticipate His blessing in the Southern community as a result of Dr. Shaw’s acceptance.”

Dr. Shaw will succeed David Smith, PhD, who announced in October 2020 that he will retire at the end of May after five years as president and 22 years of total service at Southern Adventist University.

March 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Thief Gets Rock City Birdhouse; Woman Will Say "He Has A Gun" Next Time

March 2, 2021

Georgia Has 67 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,793 New Cases

March 2, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man on Browns Ferry Road told police that someone busted a window of his vehicle and stole items from it. The items that were taken were an Ulta Make-up set and some Rock City souvenirs, which ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 67 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,209. There were 1,793 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Thief Gets Rock City Birdhouse; Woman Will Say "He Has A Gun" Next Time

A man on Browns Ferry Road told police that someone busted a window of his vehicle and stole items from it. The items that were taken were an Ulta Make-up set and some Rock City souvenirs, which included a metal birdhouse and coffee mug. There was no suspect information. * * * A woman on Hollyberry Lane called police because a man she knew was banging on her windows and ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 67 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,793 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 67 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,209. There were 1,793 new cases, as that total reached 821,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 56,251, 162 more than Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,141 cases, up 6; 58 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: J&J Vaccine A Godsend

Within hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, truckloads of the life-saving medicine were rolling out of a distribution center in Kentucky. According to a state source, Tennessee will get at least 40,000 doses early this week, and in Hamilton County as well as the rest of America, it is a Godsend. “The ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson, ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Madison Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshman Team

After becoming a regular in the starting lineup during the second half of the season, Mississippi State's Madison Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches on Tuesday. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has started the last eight games for the Bulldogs and has consistently done a lot of the intangible things all season. Hayes ranks second on the team ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors