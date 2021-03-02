 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 47.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Raquetta Dotley Defeats Ken Hays For District 7 City Council Seat; Jenny Hill-Thomas Lee and Dennis Clark-Isiah Hester In Runoffs; Ken Smith, Darrin Ledford, Anthony Byrd, Demetrus Coonrod Win

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

School Board member Jenny Hill will be in a runoff with Thomas Lee for the City Council District 2 seat. She finished ahead of Mr. Lee and Tim Gorman for the seat given up by Jerry Mitchell, but only got 46 percent. It will be a runoff between Ms. Hill and Mr. Lee. 

Jenny Hill 2082 Thomas Lee 1,567 Tim Gorman 441

Ken Hays was leading Raquetta Dotley by a narrow margin in District 7 in early returns, but Ms. Dotley piled up a winning margin late to take over the district where Erskine Oglesby now serves.

Raquetta Dotley 1,333 Ken Hays 1,037

Dennis Clark finished ahead in votes in District 5 for the seat given up by Russell Gilbert. He will be in a runoff with Isiah Hester, who finished second. Other candidates were Alan Holman, Leanne Jones and Cynthia Stanley-Cash. Mr. Clark got 35 percent and Mr. Hester 31 percent.

Dennis Clark 1,110 Isiah Hester 986 Cynthia Stanley-Cash 503 Leanne Jones 268 Alan Holman 194

Incumbent Anthony Byrd won over challengers D'Andre Anderson and Marie Mott and he got enough votes to avoid a runoff. Incumbent Byrd got 54 percent of the vote.

Anthony Byrd 1m023 Marie Mott 650 D'Andre Anderson 206

Demetrus Coonrod, District 9 representative, defeated former Election Commission member Kelvin Scott.

Demetrus Coonrod 1,929 Kelvin Scott 849

City Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith won handily over Rachael Torrence in District 3.

Ken Smith 3,018 Rachael Torrence 684

Incumbent Darrin Ledford defeated Bill Lloyd in District 4.

Darrin Ledford 2,156 Bill Lloyd 719

Chip Henderson in District 1 and Carol Berz in District 6 were the only unopposed incumbents.

The runoff will be April 13.

 


March 3, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 2, 2021

New Phase Of Vaccines Makes Them Available To Total 1.1 Million Tennesseans

March 2, 2021

Ken Shaw Named 27th President Of Southern Adventist University


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD 3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday that the state health department will expand to Phase 1C beginning Monday, making the vaccines now available to an estimated 1.1 ... (click for more)

The Southern Adventist University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Sunday, for Ken Shaw, EdD, to become the 27th president of the university. He will assume office on June 1. Dr. ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD 3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN 6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ORDER ... (click for more)

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced Tuesday that the state health department will expand to Phase 1C beginning Monday, making the vaccines now available to an estimated 1.1 million Tennesseans. The said the change was made due to "a large surplus of vaccines." The Hamilton County Health Department will follow the state’s guidance and expand Phases ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: J&J Vaccine A Godsend

Within hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, truckloads of the life-saving medicine were rolling out of a distribution center in Kentucky. According to a state source, Tennessee will get at least 40,000 doses early this week, and in Hamilton County as well as the rest of America, it is a Godsend. “The ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson, ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Madison Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshman Team

After becoming a regular in the starting lineup during the second half of the season, Mississippi State's Madison Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches on Tuesday. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has started the last eight games for the Bulldogs and has consistently done a lot of the intangible things all season. Hayes ranks second on the team ... (click for more)


