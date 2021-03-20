Man Dies Who Was Shot By City Officers On Domestic Call; He Is Identified As Mykel Dexter Jenkins, 29

A man has died who was shot by city officers on Friday morning during a domestic call. He was identified as Mykel Dexter Jenkins, 29.

He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident, said it "does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit."

At approximately 10:11 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of Premium Drive on a report of a domestic disorder.