Man Dies Who Was Shot By City Officers On Domestic Call; He Is Identified As Mykel Dexter Jenkins, 29

Saturday, March 20, 2021
Mykel Dexter Jenkins
Mykel Dexter Jenkins

A man has died who was shot by city officers on Friday morning during a domestic call. He was identified as Mykel Dexter Jenkins, 29.

 

He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident, said it "does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit."

 

At approximately 10:11 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of Premium Drive on a report of a domestic disorder.

 
The reporting party said the suspect was destroying her room.
 
Officers encountered the suspect, who police said was clearly agitated and exhibiting erratic behavior.
 
Officers said they made several attempts to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail.
They said the suspect then "produced a deadly weapon fashioned to look and function as a knife and placed officers in imminent, life threatening danger."
 
Officers engaged the suspect, shots were fired, with the suspect sustaining life-threatening injuries. Officers began rendering life saving care and called for EMS.
 
The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
The suspect's weapon was recovered and collected on scene.
 
Jenkins had been arrested March 2 for assault and vandalism/malicious mischief.
 
Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
 

