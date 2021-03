Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN

309 WALMART DR LT 40 SODDY DAISY, 373795030

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS. OF METH FO RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS. OF METH)

----

BELL, PATRICIA A

107 SHARPE DR ROCKY TOPP, 37769

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

BETTIS, HEATHER NICOLE

5211 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

----

BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

1609 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

----

DAVIS, JAVON L

2013 EMMA KATE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOYRIDING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

EVADING ARREST

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

RUNWAY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

THEFT UNDER 1000

THEFT UNDER 1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONSPIRACY

CONSPIRACY

CONSPIRACY

----

DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

FOSTER, COURTNEY MARSHE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

FRIESON, ANTHONY JAMAL

2626 ANDREWS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

----

GEAN, NATALIE M

1057 ALICE SPRINGS CIR SPRING HILL, 37174

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

----

GREENE, BRISHAYLA MARNAE

763 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

----

HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

8501 FARROWS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW

5371 HILLVIEW DR OXFORD, 30054

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

----

JOHNSON, LATEEFAH NASHEED

803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

JONES, FREDRICK LAVON

3809 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162921

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

----

KING, GARRIAN DWAYNE

5601 BEL AIRE DRIVE CHATTNOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE

7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211462

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

KNOWLES, ROBERT LYNN

MOTEL 6 EAST RIDGE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

----

MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE

5306 WEAVER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT

611 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

(VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

(VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)

----

MONTGOMERY, DECHELLE

51ST ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

READUS, DERRON

26 DAYDREAM LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

----

RODRIQUEZ, ADRIANNA

9986 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

SCRUGGS, ERIC DEWAYNE

226 SERENA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

----

SCRUGGS, KAITLYN ELIZABETH

1038 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052629

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ILLEGAL PARKING

----

SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN

4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

SLATER, LADARRIUS

1201 GROVE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPTED)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL----TERRY, PAUL DEWAYNE8214 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----TREJO, CYNTHIA ANN3811 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072044Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABRAKE LAW VIOLATION----WYNN, ERNEST1910 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT----YOUNG, SAMUEL PAULHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION----ZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE748 WEST WILL CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE