Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 26 New Deaths, 542 More Cases
Monday, March 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 26 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,171.
There were 542 new cases, as that total reached 843,675 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,961, which is 29 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,288 cases, up 3; 61 deaths; 238 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,141 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 164 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,153 cases; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,094 cases; 75 deaths; 264 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,424 cases, up 3; 219 deaths, up 1; 712 hospitalizations, up 2