Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 26 New Deaths, 542 More Cases

Monday, March 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 26 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,171.

There were 542 new cases, as that total reached 843,675 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 57,961, which is 29 more than Sunday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,288 cases, up 3; 61 deaths; 238 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,141 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 164 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,153 cases; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,094 cases; 75 deaths; 264 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,424 cases, up 3; 219 deaths, up 1; 712 hospitalizations, up 2

Dalton Police Department Seeks Information On Missing Tiffany Chantel Breeden, 29

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks. Tiffany Chantel Breeden, 29, was reported to police as a missing person on Saturday, March 20, after having last been seen on March 6. Ms. Breeden, who goes by her middle name Chantel, was reported missing to the police by her mother. Ms. Breeden’s mother ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: House Guests Clean, Shower, Stay; Grand Prix With Smiley Face, Love Sticker Is Missing

Police assisted EMS with a man at the shopping plaza at 115 Browns Ferry Road. EMS asked for police due to the man wanting to go to the hospital, but he was giving fake information and was having a hard time and making a scene. After speaking to the man, he was complaining that his feet had some sort of disease on them. The EMT said the man's feet were just wet and cold and that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga's Proliferation Of Tent Cities Brings Multiple Problems

I will leave to other more politically oriented and outspoken writers to express their preferences in the upcoming city of Chattanooga run off elections for mayor and two council seats. However, the continuous increase in population in the “tent cities” around the town needs to be discussed in greater detail than has so far been publicized other than a recent article in the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Up To #9 In STATS Football Rankings

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team climbed two spots to No. 9 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Mocs are coming off a 20-18 win at Furman, where the defense locked down a strong Paladin offense on Saturday in Greenville, S.C. This is the highest national ranking for the Mocs since reaching No. 9 when they traveled to Sam Houston State in the ... (click for more)

Dalton State Men Take 3-2 Win Over Mobile, Finish Perfect In SSAC Soccer

#18 Dalton State finished out a perfect conference slate with a 3-2 win over #7 Mobile (Ala.) at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED FIRST HALF (1-0 UM) UM: Emman Rahimi converted a penalty kick on a questionable call in the box in the 24'. (1-1 T) DS: The Roadrunners drew even 2 minutes later when their scoring attempt was thwarted by a hand ... (click for more)


