Tennessee Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Though Hamilton County Says It Has 1

Hamilton County had 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,040. There is one new death from the virus as the total climbs to 470. It was reported that the death is was a white female, aged 61-70.



There are 54 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,735, which is 97 percent, and there are 835 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 801,645 on Monday with 732 new cases. There have been no more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,713, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 756 people hospitalized from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 7.095 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 776,548, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,054 cases, up 7; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 13,730 cases, up 75; 142 deaths



Grundy County: 1,728 cases, up 3; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,031 cases, up 11; 45 deaths



Meigs County: 1,295 cases, up 8; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,877 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,215 cases, up 2; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,612 cases, up 6; 27 deaths



Knox County: 47,667 cases, up 236; 602 deaths



Davidson County: 84,303 cases, up 310; 880 deaths



Shelby County: 89,524 cases, up 296; 1,536 deaths