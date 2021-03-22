 Monday, March 22, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Though Hamilton County Says It Has 1

Monday, March 22, 2021

Hamilton County had 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,040. There is one new death from the virus as the total climbs to 470. It was reported that the death is was a white female, aged 61-70.

There are 54 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,735, which is 97 percent, and there are 835 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 801,645 on Monday with 732 new cases. There have been no more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,713, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 756 people hospitalized from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 7.095 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 776,548, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,054 cases, up 7; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  13,730 cases, up 75; 142 deaths

Grundy County: 1,728 cases, up 3; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,031 cases, up 11; 45 deaths

Meigs County: 1,295 cases, up 8; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,877 cases, up 9; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,215 cases, up 2; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,612 cases, up 6; 27 deaths

Knox County: 47,667 cases, up 236; 602 deaths

Davidson County: 84,303 cases, up 310; 880 deaths

Shelby County: 89,524 cases, up 296; 1,536 deaths


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Catoosa, Dade And Walker Counties To Launch A Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Station

Governor Bill Lee Calls On Faith Community To Partner In Adoption


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 2816 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL ...

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade ...

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday called on the faith community to support Tennessee foster kids in finding permanent homes through a new public-private initiative, TN Fosters Hope. Led ...



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 2816 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ---- BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank Booked ...

Catoosa, Dade And Walker Counties To Launch A Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Station

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade will launch this week with several thousand vaccination appointments available on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25. The three counties combined resources to offer safe, fast and ...

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga's Proliferation Of Tent Cities Brings Multiple Problems

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, "What could I have done?" Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor's family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ...

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ...

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


