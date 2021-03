Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE

2816 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BYNUM, BRANDON SR

808 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD ABUSE

----

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

3914 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374162226

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

4307 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER

2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

CONLEY, NIKKI ELIZABETH

12 S LYNN CIR ROSSVILLE, 307414247

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

COOK, MATTHEW ROBERT

6232 RIM RIDGE COURT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

----

EVERRET, LACEY NICOLE

1698 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

----

FLETCHER, CHRISTAL NICOLE

1076 S SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

FOUNTAIN, JOYCEE

2403 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

GARNER, LEROY

1007 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

HARRIS, LEON

1635 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OCNTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSINVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OCNTROLLED S----HESTER, ERIC LEBRON26 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER LANE USAGEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----LAMORE, TAMI LYNN2005 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000----LAWSON, JERRY W3205 DYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111302Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----LEDFORD, ROBERT MICHAEL1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----LEE, ELIZABETH ANN4307 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECT----LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----LYNN, HEATHER ANN271 DONNA LANE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MCCAIN, FANETTA LASHUNN2106 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374160000Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MCLERAN, JOSEPH1221 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER1000----NAPIER, JAMES PATRICK19 N ANN ST ASHEVILLE, 288012612Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT----NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE324 HIDEAWAY LANE SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----PARIS, DEQUAN852 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE----PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----PRESLEY, MATTHEW AARON67 BOB SAPP ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF RULES AND REGULATIONS OF COUNTY BOARD----ROBINSON, ELIJAH D1912 WALKER AVE CHTTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 23 SODDY DAISY, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR----TURNER, BRUCE R3817 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY----WARD, COURTNEE LETRICE4955 LAVENDER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37344Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING----WARE, JAMES THEON1911 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----WEBSTER, JEREMY LEWIS934 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE----WHITENER, HEATHER MICHELLE302 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WILKERSON, CHARLES L1850 RAILROAD ST DAYTON, 373212084Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT----WILKEY, BRITTANY NICOLE9506 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WILLIAMS, MARCUS DEANTE3002 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)