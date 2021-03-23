 Tuesday, March 23, 2021 59.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Demetrus Coonrod
Demetrus Coonrod

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than the other 11 city holidays other than it got there last."

He added, "I personally think we should do it and show that Chattanooga is changing."

However, Councilman Mitchell is soon going off the council, and Chairman Chip Henderson said getting the measure passed would involve sending it to committee.

He said it also involves having a budget amendment, which requires a 30-day delay for public comment.

The chairman noted that when the issue came up last August, the cost to the city was put at $690,000.

Councilwoman Coonrod said she misspoke earlier when she said, "Black people just don't have a holiday for us." On Tuesday, she said the holiday "should be important for all of us. It's inclusive to all people."

She said, "I am black and I embrace my blackness because it is my cultural heritage."

Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves in the U.S. It is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day. 

 


March 23, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Who Keeps Explicit Photos Of Herself On Phone Has Issues; Online Bill For Yorkie Is Almost $3,000 And Rising

March 23, 2021

Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

March 23, 2021

Back-To-Back Storms To Unleash Deluge Over South


A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than ... (click for more)

A week after an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes sent Americans seeking shelter across the South, back-to-back storm systems are expected to unleash excessive rainfall over the south-central ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Who Keeps Explicit Photos Of Herself On Phone Has Issues; Online Bill For Yorkie Is Almost $3,000 And Rising

A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's side console and took $100 cash plus a gas card. He believes that his son is the one who took the money. He said they had a falling out a year ago and have not spoken since. The son said ... (click for more)

Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than the other 11 city holidays other than it got there last." He added, "I personally think we should do it and show that Chattanooga is changing." However, Councilman Mitchell is soon ... (click for more)

Opinion

Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it’s a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors