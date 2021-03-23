Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than the other 11 city holidays other than it got there last."

He added, "I personally think we should do it and show that Chattanooga is changing."

However, Councilman Mitchell is soon going off the council, and Chairman Chip Henderson said getting the measure passed would involve sending it to committee.

He said it also involves having a budget amendment, which requires a 30-day delay for public comment.

The chairman noted that when the issue came up last August, the cost to the city was put at $690,000.

Councilwoman Coonrod said she misspoke earlier when she said, "Black people just don't have a holiday for us." On Tuesday, she said the holiday "should be important for all of us. It's inclusive to all people."

She said, "I am black and I embrace my blackness because it is my cultural heritage."

Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves in the U.S. It is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day.