Design Phase To Take A Year On Planned City/County Police Firing Range On Amnicola Highway

City Public Works Administrator Bill Payne said the design phase for a city/county police firing range should take about a year.

He said none of the funds for the project - that would move the facility from Moccasin Bend - have yet been set aside.

The plan is for the city and county to pay for the project on a 50/50 basis, he said. Mr. Payne said it is expected the city and county will enter into a master interlocal agreement for the expensive project.

The location is on wooded TVA property across Amnicola Highway from Lake Junior just south of Highway 153.

Mr. Payne said the city and county asked TVA for use of the property about a year ago.

The City Council on Tuesday night approved payment to TVA of around $100,000 for its doing due diligence on the property, including environmental studies.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy showed the council a site plan that has the firing range in the center of the property and across from a wooded area and a railroad track from the nearest homes.

He said all of the shooting will be inside and cause little noise. There will be one section for a 100-yard rifle range and another that he said does not use regular ammunition but "Air Soft on steroids."

There will also be a building for the bomb squad and the K-9 unit with outside kennels. There will be an auto driving course at the north end of the property as well as a fitness obstacle course and a climbing tower.

He said there will be separate entrances for the city police and for the Sheriff's Office. One will be off Amnicola Highway near the south end of the property and the other will be at the north end.

The National Park Service wants the current property to add to its National Archaeological District at the historic Bend.