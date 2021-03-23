 Tuesday, March 23, 2021 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Work Starts Soon To Complete Riverwalk To The Incline; South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Be Finished By Early Summer

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

City Council members were told Tuesday that work will start in about a month to complete the Riverwalk to the lower Incline Railway station in St. Elmo.

Blythe Bailey, city transportation director, also said that the final phases of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway will be completed by early summer.

And he said the city is getting ready for bidding and construction of a Riverwalk extension along the North Shore. It will go along Manufacturers Road to the gateway to Moccasin Bend at Hamm Road.

Mr. Bailey said when the projects are through there will be over 22 miles of first class greenway trails connecting many neighborhoods in Chattanooga.

He said the work to finish the Riverwalk is a 240-day contract so it should be finished by the end of the year.

It will go from the current terminus at Middle Street past the new Publix grocery and along a widened sideway to the Incline. Mr. Bailey said the last leg will include the same high quality detail, including lighting, as the rest of the famed walkway.

Mr. Bailey said the section of the Riverwalk where a new TDOT road project is underway will have to be closed for a number of months. However, he said a trail detour has been worked out.

He said the Virginia Avenue Greenway in St. Elmo has proven popular, and it will have a connection to the Incline terminus of the Riverwalk.

He said there have been four sections of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway unfinished between the Faith Road trailhead and the Brainerd Levee. One of those has been completed, and work on the others is underway.

Part of that section is being built on a boardwalk, he said.

When that trail is completed, it will be possible to walk or ride from the Riverwalk to Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge. The trail has long been complete from the Brainerd Levee to Camp Jordan. Another section that has long been in use and which also contains a boardwalk goes from the Riverwalk to the Faith Road trailhead.


March 23, 2021

Trustee's Office Goes All Out For Agriculture Day

March 23, 2021

Helen Burns Sharp Says New City Steep Slope Regulation Would Only Apply To "Mountainsides"

March 23, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 Coronavirus Deaths, 103 New Cases; Tennessee Has 34 More Deaths


Trustee Bill Hullander made sure that his two offices had full participation in the annual Agriculture Day on Tuesday. His staff at the downtown Courthouse and at the Bonny Oaks office were ... (click for more)

Citizen activist Helen Burns Sharp on Tuesday night told members of the City Council that the new steep slope regulations would only apply to "mountainsides." She said a standard of 33 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 103 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,143. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 472. It was reported that the deaths were ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Trustee's Office Goes All Out For Agriculture Day

Trustee Bill Hullander made sure that his two offices had full participation in the annual Agriculture Day on Tuesday. His staff at the downtown Courthouse and at the Bonny Oaks office were dressed in farm attire. Homefolks Restaurant and its owner, Rick Hall, provided the offices a delicious country lunch including barbeque, vegetables, and cornbread. Trustee Hullander ... (click for more)

Helen Burns Sharp Says New City Steep Slope Regulation Would Only Apply To "Mountainsides"

Citizen activist Helen Burns Sharp on Tuesday night told members of the City Council that the new steep slope regulations would only apply to "mountainsides." She said a standard of 33 percent, which is in the ordinance to be considered by the council next Tuesday, would not cover any hillside in North Chattanooga (formerly known as Hill City). Councilman Jerry Mitchell, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it’s a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors