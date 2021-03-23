 Tuesday, March 23, 2021 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Stopping Border Surges Act

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, along with Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), introduced the Stopping Border Surges Act, a bill to "address loopholes in the immigration system which encourage vulnerable immigrant populations to take dangerous, illegal paths of entry into the United States."

“Migrants exploit our immigration system to illegally enter and stay in the United States,” said Senator Blackburn. “This process enriches cartels and coyotes that traffic illegal immigrants across the border. The sad truth is many of the young women and children are sexually abused and assaulted during their journey to the United States. We need to stop this dangerous cycle of abuse.”

“Loopholes in our immigration system perversely compel women and children to entrust their savings, futures, and lives to cartels and coyotes –  endangering the safety of vulnerable immigrants, and undermining the integrity of our system,” said Senator Lee. “This bill would help stop these dangerous opportunities for abuse.”

“By reversing some of President Trump’s most successful border policies, President Biden has sent a ‘come one, come all’ signal to immigrants," said Senator Tuberville. "Not only has this created a surge of illegal immigrants coming across the border, but it’s also created an environment that is ripe for abuse. This bill prevents the exploitation of our immigration laws to the benefit of people willing to use vulnerable migrants, including children, to further illegal behavior. Children should not be used as a free pass to get into our country. I urge my colleagues to join in support of this bill.”

“The current surge of migrants at our border, due in large part to the immediate and illogical reversal of the previous administration’s policies, underscores the need for Congress to work together to address this humanitarian and national security crisis," said Senator Ernst. "Right now, loopholes in our immigration system are encouraging unaccompanied children and families to make the perilous journey—at the hands of ruthless smugglers—to enter the U.S. through our now-open southern border. This bill will close a number of these loopholes and help stop this dangerous surge."

“Each day the humanitarian, national security, and public health crises on our southern border produced by President Biden's open-borders policies and immigration loopholes continue to worsen,” said Senator Cruz. “Because President Biden’s administration has irresponsibly promised amnesty, thousands of illegal immigrants are being moved across the border—many of which are unaccompanied children—by vicious and abusive criminal cartels. As we work to control this border crisis, I am proud to join Senator Lee in introducing this bill to close these loopholes in our immigration system that continue to incentivize human trafficking and illegal immigration.”

The past few months have demonstrated the costs of immigration surges at the southern border. In the last month, traffickers have allegedly made as much as $14 million a week smuggling men, women and children across the border—and once indebted to the cartels and coyotes, the price they pay is far more costly than money. Reportedly, a third of the people making their way to the border are sexually assaulted, and many are forced into some form of trafficking, said officials. 

Official said, in addition to empowering the cartels and coyotes, these surges have overwhelmed facilities and the ability to process immigrants in a timely and safe fashion. In recent days, thousands of unaccompanied minors have been held in overcrowded Customs and Border Patrol facilities built to house adults, with no end in sight; and adults have been prematurely released into the community, receiving positive COVID-19 tests only days after their release.

The Stopping Border Surges Act includes reforms that would help stem the surges of aliens that the country can neither support nor sustain; strengthen the asylum process; eliminate the incentive to send children on the perilous, solo journey to the border; and dampen the exploitative power of the coyotes and cartels.

Click here for the full bill text and one-pager.


March 23, 2021

Trustee's Office Goes All Out For Agriculture Day

March 23, 2021

Helen Burns Sharp Says New City Steep Slope Regulation Would Only Apply To "Mountainsides"

March 23, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 Coronavirus Deaths, 103 New Cases; Tennessee Has 34 More Deaths


Trustee Bill Hullander made sure that his two offices had full participation in the annual Agriculture Day on Tuesday. His staff at the downtown Courthouse and at the Bonny Oaks office were ...

Citizen activist Helen Burns Sharp on Tuesday night told members of the City Council that the new steep slope regulations would only apply to "mountainsides." She said a standard of 33 ...

Hamilton County had 103 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,143. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 472. It was reported that the deaths were ...



Trustee's Office Goes All Out For Agriculture Day

Trustee Bill Hullander made sure that his two offices had full participation in the annual Agriculture Day on Tuesday. His staff at the downtown Courthouse and at the Bonny Oaks office were dressed in farm attire. Homefolks Restaurant and its owner, Rick Hall, provided the offices a delicious country lunch including barbeque, vegetables, and cornbread. Trustee Hullander ...

Helen Burns Sharp Says New City Steep Slope Regulation Would Only Apply To "Mountainsides"

Citizen activist Helen Burns Sharp on Tuesday night told members of the City Council that the new steep slope regulations would only apply to "mountainsides." She said a standard of 33 percent, which is in the ordinance to be considered by the council next Tuesday, would not cover any hillside in North Chattanooga (formerly known as Hill City). Councilman Jerry Mitchell, ...

Opinion

Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it's a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ...

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That's right … two weeks away. "We can do better than that if we can ...

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ...

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ...


