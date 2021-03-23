VIDEO: Riverview Animal Hospital Burglary

Riverview Animal Hospital was burglarized on Monday night, and it was caught on camera.

Officials said the burglar wore gloves but not a mask. He walked directly under a camera, giving a perfect shot of his face, before unplugging the camera.

Management was tipped off to the break-in when it was found that a window in a side door had been broken.

The video showed that he came in, rifled the front desk and wound up stealing less than $15 in Girl Scout cookie money, while he ignored a bank deposit bag containing $500.

The video was shared with police.

If anyone can identify this person, they should call Corporal Lorin Johnston with the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 643-5000.