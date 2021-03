Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MARY ANN

1018 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

----

BANKS, TAURRY TOMEKO

2101 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA

578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374045546

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

BROWN, TIFFANY DAWN

1898 20TH STREET NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

BUCKNER, AUDREY ELAINE

1814 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BURNETTE, JORDAN MICHAEL

304 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

----

CALLAHAM, EUGENE

176 GLEN WADE DR.

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE----COPELAND, EVELYN J9704 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797662Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----EVANS, EBONY BRESHA45 SCRUGGS STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY----FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032718Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----GARCIA, LEONARDO GAUDALUPE310 MARILYN AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING----GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE2411 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN8027 DAVIDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214242Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW----HAWTHORNE, LARNETTA NATISHA2515 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HODSON, KYLE EDWARD1416 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS----HOLLAND, BRITTANY COLETTE1318 NICKLE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY----JONES, RASHUNDA CHANELL1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----KEEF, CRAIG DEWAYNE265 RIVER ST GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION----LEWIS, CHRISTIE LYNN2815 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----MARTIN, ANDREW LAMAR11241 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 373796427Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO2419 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION----PICKETT, WHITNEY LEANN1073 SNIDER RD GRAYSVILLE, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----RAKESTRAW, JOSHUA DATON110 ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR----REED, KELBY JON1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD1416 ONEAL DRIVE HIXSIB, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----ROYER, BRANDON KIP3525 COMMON LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATION----SINGLETON, CHARLES WENDELL310 CENTRAL ST. ROSSVILLE, 307411217Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE----SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE231 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE2008 SCHMIDT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----TEMORES, GRECIA4714 DEANNE LN HIXSON, 373434364Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS----THOMAS, JIMMIE DEWAYNE727 E 11TH DT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----VARNER, TRAVIS CLAY2712 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----VAUGHN, AMANDA DEEJEANETTE220 OLD POWERLINE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WALDROP, STEVEN TODD5 MARTIN CLEMENT DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHED 4)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT----WILLIAMS, AARON JEROME2108 CHESTNUT ST APT #101 CHATTANOOGA, 374073604Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES4108 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)