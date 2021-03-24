Georgia Has 75 More Coronavirus Deaths And 912 More Cases
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 75 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,257.
There were 912 new cases, as that total reached 845,560 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,183, which is 115 more than Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,315 cases, up 9; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,145 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 166 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,155 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 57 hospitalizations, up 1
Walker County: 6,129 cases, up 20; 76 deaths; 265 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,445 cases, up 7; 219 deaths; 717 hospitalizations