Georgia Has 75 More Coronavirus Deaths And 912 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 75 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,257.There were 912 new cases, as that total reached 845,560 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 58,183, which is 115 more than Tuesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,315 cases, up 9; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,145 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 166 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,155 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 57 hospitalizations, up 1Walker County: 6,129 cases, up 20; 76 deaths; 265 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,445 cases, up 7; 219 deaths; 717 hospitalizations

