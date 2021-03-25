Police Blotter: Billiard Club Turns Over Collection Of Fake IDs; Man Missing 4 Teeth Is Scaring Wendy's Employees

A man told police he had brought a woman to her residence on Eblen Drive because she was too intoxicated to drive. Police spoke with the woman, who was not in possession of her vehicle keys, and was sleeping in her vehicle. She said she wanted to sleep off the intoxication right where she was. Police verified that the man was in possession of her keys.* * *An employee of Chattanooga Billiards Club, 725 Cherry St., called police to check the validity of an ID presented to their security.The person was left the bar when security told him they were calling police to check the ID. The man was no longer in the area when police arrived. Security described the man as a white male wearing tan pants, white shirt, blue flannel and white Nike shoes. Security said the male presenting the ID looked similar to the photo on the ID, he just looked a little young to be entering the bar. Police determined the only charge could be false identification as the ID was faked and not someone else's ID.* * *A woman on S. Holly Street called police and said someone rang her door bell and she looked outside and observed her front gate was open. She said she believed she saw a shadow of a possible individual on the south side of her residence. She said she wished for officers to check her property to make sure there was no one there. Officers checked the property with negative results. The woman's address was added to the "watch list" as there have been multiple calls for activity at her residence recently.* * *While at the Chattanooga Billiard Club, 725 Cherry St., for another call, a security guard gave police a stack of ID's that were a mix of fakes or ID's security thought were being passed by another person. Security said they wait and get multiples before turning them into police and did not have suspect information, details or dates involving each ID. The ID's were collected by police to be taken to Property.* * *Police responded to a disorder at Tru by Hilton, 7008 Shallowford Road, involving hotel management and the guests in room 402. The hotel manager said the guests in room 402 were being loud and he asked them to be considerate of the surrounding guests. After several attempts to have them lower the noise in the room and them not cooperating, management asked the group to leave. The male guest and his friends refused to leave. Police spoke to the man and explained that the hotel management was asking them to leave due to excessive noise. The man and his friends then left the premises.* * *The manager of Patten Towers, 1 E. 11th St., told police that a black male came in and became angry. She said she asked him to leave and he went outside and threw some kind of object at the outer window, causing it to break. She said the man then fled the scene.* * *A woman called to report suspicious activity at Den Sports Bar & Lounge, 1200 E 23rd St. She said that a black SUV was outside of her friend's house on 12th Avenue, and it is now outside of the bar. She said that they have "guns and stuff." Officers located the black SUV and three males inside of the vehicle. All three were patted down for weapons and detained. Officers asked why they were at the bar while the business is closed. All three said they had just gotten there to pick up one of their cars and take it home. Officers then spoke to the woman who called in and said that the three men detained had showed up to one of her friend's house, did not cause a disturbance and left. She said the friend called her and told her, and she realized that the vehicle was her ex-boyfriend's. She said she then she saw the black SUV drive west on E. 23rd Street and pull into the parking lot of the bar. The three men were checked for outstanding warrants, but none were found, so they were released. The three were told to leave the lot and not come back that night.* * *Police were called to the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, on a report of a suspicious black male wearing jeans and a beige jacket. Police spoke with the man who identified himself. The man was shy to talk and said he was fine. He said that he lived in some apartments up the road, but did not give an address. He said that he did not have an ID either.* * *A man at a residence on Lee Highway told police that he recently had a generator stolen from his trailer at his home. He said his security camera showed that at around 2 a.m. a white male was walking around his trailer. He said the man did not do anything to his property, but wanted to report it because he thinks the guy might be the one who stole his generator.* * *An officer was patrolling the area of E. 50th Street when he observed a Volkswagen backed into a parking spot at the CSL Plasma. Three people were in the vehicle. Police said the parking lot has a history of stolen vehicles being parked there, and due to the vehicle sitting there for over an hour, the officer approached the vehicle and its occupants. The driver said that her fiancé was inside CSL Plasma donating, and her vehicle had also died. The officer gave the woman's vehicle a jump.* * *Police responded to a vehicle fire at Surf's Up Car Wash, 407 Signal Mountain Road. Police observed smoke emanating from the business, and dispatch had already informed the officer that the one occupant of the burning vehicle had already gotten out. A black male identified himself as the owner of the vehicle. He said he had not driven the vehicle in a "long time" and was going to get it washed before selling it. He said he did not know that there were problems with the vehicle that would cause a fire. Cain's wrecker towed the vehicle.* * *A verbal disorder was called in to police at an apartment at Vista Cameron Harbor Apartments, 805 Canal St. Police spoke with a white female and a man. The woman said she was fine and wasn’t arguing with the man who was with her then, but she had a verbal disagreement with another man. She would not give police the name the other man, but said that he had left the area. The man with her said that he was just there with her trying to get her a ride and help her out. Police did not observe any marks or bruises on the woman and told her that if she left the area she would need to call a ride, as she was intoxicated. The man with her said that he would call her a ride and she would be gone.* * *Police responded to a burglar alarm at Brainerd Army Store, 5102 Brainerd Road. Police located a newly broken window. Police contacted the owner of the building and made him aware of the damage. He said the window cost around $500 to replace. No suspect information is available.* * *While on patrol at 1410 Cowart St., police observed damage to a glass door at Artech and a window at H.I. Ground Labs. The door at Artech appeared to have been shattered by a projectile. Police were able to contact a manager who said the damage was new and he would attempt to get video footage in the morning. Police were not able to make contact with anyone from H.I. Ground Labs. While on scene, officers were also able to make contact with a woman who was in a business close by, who said she heard four or five loud pops 45 minutes prior to police arrival. Police gave her a card and asked if she could attempt to gain video footage of any vehicles in that time frame.* * *Police discovered a 2015 Nissan Frontier at a residence on N. Lovell Avenue. The Nissan Frontier was determined to have been stolen. Dispatch contacted the owner, but the owner could not leave work to pick the vehicle up. Airport Wrecker towed the vehicle to their yard. The Nissan Frontier was taken out of NCIC.* * *A woman at a residence on Sharp Street called police and said she wanted her boyfriend to leave her residence. The boyfriend left when asked to do so by police.* * *A report of an unoccupied vehicle that had rolled into the ditch in front of 3005 St. Paul St. resulted in the recovery of the listed stolen vehicle. A voice mail was left for the victim by dispatch. The vehicle was towed by First Response Towing and removed from NCIC.* * *Police responded to a broken down auto in the middle of the roadway at 1100 Carter St. Officers spoke to the driver, who said he ran out of gas. Police pushed the vehicle out of the roadway and transported the man to the nearest gas station. The man was then transported back to his vehicle. The man said an unknown red sedan followed him closely behind while driving on the interstate, so he was unable to stop and get gas.* * *An employee of Scenic Suds Car Wash, 3100 Broad St., told police that an older white male defecated on his property. The man showed officers a video of a man wearing a long tan coat and dark colored ball cap, walk through the car wash port, and leave human waste behind. No warrants were taken due to lack of personal information on the man.* * *A woman at a residence on E. 52nd Street told police that a man showed up at her house on two consecutive days making threats to her. She said that her husband has done work for the man and she just wanted to report that he has made verbal threats towards her.* * *An employee at Evernest Property Management, 3069 Broad St., told police that someone cut the catalytic converter to a company vehicle. No other damage was done to the vehicle.* * *A woman on Campbell Street told police that someone stole the temp tag off her vehicle between midnight and 7 that morning.* * *An employee at the Center for Sports Medicine, 1949 Gunbarrel Road, told police that he found a bag near the parking lot. Police found a Tennessee ID and Social Security card in the bag. Police have no record of the bag being reported stolen. Items will be turned into Property.* * *A woman on Highway 58 told police she lost her purse. She said that prior to her being able to cancel her card, it was used at multiple locations. She said her card was used at the Auto Zone, Las Margaritas and Highway 58 Liquor Store between 2-4 p.m. She said the charge at Auto Zone was for $28.39, the charge at Las Margarita's was for $67.60 and the charge at the liquor store was $95.56. She said that "tokens" were also purchased online from an unknown place for $40.* * *An employee at Wendy's, 4500 58 Hwy., told police that a person was sleeping behind a dumpster and he wanted him to leave because he was scaring employees. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He told police that he recently had four teeth pulled and was trying to rest and rinse his mouth. Police told the man that he needed to move away from the dumpsters so the employees could go about their normal work routines. The man left the property.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Kohl's, 1812 Gunbarrel Road. Employees said a person came into the store, grabbed a Shark vacuum and ran out the back fire exit door, passing all points of sale and fleeing the scene. A picture of the suspect was given to police.