 Thursday, March 25, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 
3449 HALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155401 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS SCHII
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ADAMS, JERRY LAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BARNES, SADIE S 
657 EAST BRAINERD RD.

APT. 1220 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS 
4508 PONTIAC DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH VI (RESALE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II (RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCH II (RESALE
---
BORHMAN, JOHN WINFIELD 
PO BOX 563 JACKSONVILLE, 36265 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL 
4014 BREAKWATER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 
710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE 
708 SOUTH MOORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
---
COMPTON, ALEXANDER B 
144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COOPER, BOBBY 
1520 GLENN APT. E1 LEWISBURG, 37029 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CORBIN, CALEB SCOTT 
1811 CALLIO WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214773 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON 
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 10000)
HARASSMENT
---
DILL, BARRY LEE 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053840 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE 
9411 DEXTOR ROAD OOLTEWAH T, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS. SCH. II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FENNELL, WILLIAM 
2505 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GILBERT, LAUREN 
4409 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAKES, JEREMIAH AVERY 
286 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
HICKMAN, TERRIE ELIZABETH 
1622 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II (HEROIN)
---
HOOD, LORI BETH 
8432 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HOUSTON, EDEL NMN 
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
HURLEY, KRISTOPHER CLARK 
HIDDEN HILLS TRAILER PARK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
1194 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KING, DEOSHA C 
3939 BRYANT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT 
7710 LE HIGHWAY #202 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
6620 SHALLOWFORDRD. APT. 453 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MARTIN, DYLAN J 
255 WESTSIDE DRIVE ECONOLODGE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
NEELY, RONALD EDGAR 
8930 58 HWY HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT 
1697 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
---
PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO 
238 WEATHERFORD DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, RICHARD 
7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE 
469 CLIFT RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON 
735 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032929 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RUCKER, KIMBERLY SUE 
2110 RAMBLER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL 
1018 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE 
1309 GADD RD HIXSON, 37394 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) (LOS
---
SANDERS, CODY BRENT 
963 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD 
1981 WALNUT GROVE CHURCH RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
SOLIS ALONSO, ANIBAL 
2025 LEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
STEELE, JOE CARR 
3709 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EXTORTION
---
STIKE, TIMOTHY AUSTIN 
76 DANDY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STOTTS, CLON BROCK 
344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TAYLOR, FORREST D 
1640 TALLENT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
VINSON, TERRANCE DEQUAN 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WARD, ALFRED DEMETRIUS 
2487 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
YATES, STEPHANIE MARIE 
711 SOUTH MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
YOUNG, JERMICHAEL 
5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY 
98 Pope Tee Rd Dunlap, 373278832 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT


March 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 24, 2021

Man Starts Getting Threats, Car is Keyed After Dealings With Man On Facebook Marketplace

March 24, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 3449 HALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155401 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy SIMPLE POSS SCHII ... (click for more)

A man who allegedly claimed to be part of a white terrorist group and threatened to “solve the problem with a shotgun” after keying a man’s car was taken into custody. In June, police spoke ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/24/2021 1 LEDFORD, TYLER LEE POSSESSION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 3449 HALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155401 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy SIMPLE POSS SCHII DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ADAMS, JERRY LAMAR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

Man Starts Getting Threats, Car is Keyed After Dealings With Man On Facebook Marketplace

A man who allegedly claimed to be part of a white terrorist group and threatened to “solve the problem with a shotgun” after keying a man’s car was taken into custody. In June, police spoke with the victim, who told them he had posted his vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He had also placed one of his rooms for rent. The victim told police Michael Shaw, 37, sent him ... (click for more)

Opinion

How Many Times Until It's Too Many Times - And Response (3)

How many times do we have to go through the cycle of a mass shooting and sending our thoughts and prayers and resolving to do something, before we actually take action? Last week, a young man went to a store and bought a gun. On that very day, he leaves a path of destruction through the Asian-American community in Atlanta. Before we have time to process that event, a man takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cigna: No White Men

According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males. It appears the “woke ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Football Prepares To Host Mercer Saturday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team returns home to Finley Stadium this weekend. The Mocs are set to play in front of a true home crowd for the first time since 2019 when they host Mercer on Saturday, March 27. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) in Chattanooga. A capacity limit of 5,000 fans is set for Saturday’s showdown between the Bears and the ninth-ranked ... (click for more)

Cleveland Native Rhyne Howard Is Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a regional finalist for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America selection committee will choose the 10-member All-America team from the 52 regional finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors