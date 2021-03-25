Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN
3449 HALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155401
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS SCHII
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ADAMS, JERRY LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BARNES, SADIE S
657 EAST BRAINERD RD.
APT. 1220 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
4508 PONTIAC DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH VI (RESALE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II (RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCH II (RESALE
---
BORHMAN, JOHN WINFIELD
PO BOX 563 JACKSONVILLE, 36265
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL
4014 BREAKWATER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR
710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE
708 SOUTH MOORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
---
COMPTON, ALEXANDER B
144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COOPER, BOBBY
1520 GLENN APT. E1 LEWISBURG, 37029
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CORBIN, CALEB SCOTT
1811 CALLIO WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214773
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 10000)
HARASSMENT
---
DILL, BARRY LEE
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE
9411 DEXTOR ROAD OOLTEWAH T, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS. SCH. II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FENNELL, WILLIAM
2505 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GILBERT, LAUREN
4409 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAKES, JEREMIAH AVERY
286 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
HICKMAN, TERRIE ELIZABETH
1622 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II (HEROIN)
---
HOOD, LORI BETH
8432 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HOUSTON, EDEL NMN
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
HURLEY, KRISTOPHER CLARK
HIDDEN HILLS TRAILER PARK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE
1194 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KING, DEOSHA C
3939 BRYANT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT
7710 LE HIGHWAY #202 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
6620 SHALLOWFORDRD. APT. 453 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MARTIN, DYLAN J
255 WESTSIDE DRIVE ECONOLODGE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
NEELY, RONALD EDGAR
8930 58 HWY HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT
1697 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
---
PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO
238 WEATHERFORD DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, RICHARD
7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE
469 CLIFT RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON
735 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032929
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RUCKER, KIMBERLY SUE
2110 RAMBLER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL
1018 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE
1309 GADD RD HIXSON, 37394
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) (LOS
---
SANDERS, CODY BRENT
963 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD
1981 WALNUT GROVE CHURCH RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
SOLIS ALONSO, ANIBAL
2025 LEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
STEELE, JOE CARR
3709 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EXTORTION
---
STIKE, TIMOTHY AUSTIN
76 DANDY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STOTTS, CLON BROCK
344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TAYLOR, FORREST D
1640 TALLENT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
VINSON, TERRANCE DEQUAN
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WARD, ALFRED DEMETRIUS
2487 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
YATES, STEPHANIE MARIE
711 SOUTH MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
YOUNG, JERMICHAEL
5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY
98 Pope Tee Rd Dunlap, 373278832
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT