Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN

3449 HALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374155401

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE POSS SCHII

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ADAMS, JERRY LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BARNES, SADIE S

657 EAST BRAINERD RD.

APT. 1220 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS4508 PONTIAC DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH VI (RESALE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCH II (RESALEPOSSESSION OF SCH II (RESALE---BORHMAN, JOHN WINFIELDPO BOX 563 JACKSONVILLE, 36265Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL4014 BREAKWATER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR710 SUMMITT AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121357Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE708 SOUTH MOORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21---COMPTON, ALEXANDER B144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---COOPER, BOBBY1520 GLENN APT. E1 LEWISBURG, 37029Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CORBIN, CALEB SCOTT1811 CALLIO WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214773Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 10000)HARASSMENT---DILL, BARRY LEE207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053840Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE9411 DEXTOR ROAD OOLTEWAH T, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSS. SCH. II (METH)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FENNELL, WILLIAM2505 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GILBERT, LAUREN4409 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HAKES, JEREMIAH AVERY286 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---HICKMAN, TERRIE ELIZABETH1622 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONPOSSESSION SCHEDULE II (HEROIN)---HOOD, LORI BETH8432 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---HOUSTON, EDEL NMN1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---HURLEY, KRISTOPHER CLARKHIDDEN HILLS TRAILER PARK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---KEOWN, BRITTNEY NICOLE1194 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KING, DEOSHA C3939 BRYANT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT7710 LE HIGHWAY #202 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE6620 SHALLOWFORDRD. APT. 453 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---MARTIN, DYLAN J255 WESTSIDE DRIVE ECONOLODGE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---NEELY, RONALD EDGAR8930 58 HWY HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)INDECENT EXPOSURE---NELOMS, ZACHARY SCOTT1697 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE---PARKER, NICHOLAS ANTONIO238 WEATHERFORD DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, RICHARD7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)---RAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE469 CLIFT RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON735 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032929Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY---RUCKER, KIMBERLY SUE2110 RAMBLER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SAILES, CALVIN DONNELL1018 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE1309 GADD RD HIXSON, 37394Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) (LOS---SANDERS, CODY BRENT963 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD1981 WALNUT GROVE CHURCH RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---SOLIS ALONSO, ANIBAL2025 LEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---STEELE, JOE CARR3709 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEXTORTION---STIKE, TIMOTHY AUSTIN76 DANDY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOTTS, CLON BROCK344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TAYLOR, FORREST D1640 TALLENT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---VINSON, TERRANCE DEQUAN2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WARD, ALFRED DEMETRIUS2487 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY---YATES, STEPHANIE MARIE711 SOUTH MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---YOUNG, JERMICHAEL5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---YOUNG, SAMUEL PAULHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY98 Pope Tee Rd Dunlap, 373278832Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT