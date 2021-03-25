Hamilton County Schools, Cleveland City Schools To Dismiss Early Due To Threat Of Severe Weather; Some Businesses To Close Early

Due to severe weather forecasts, Hamilton County Schools will dismiss two hours early today (Thursday).

School age child care will not be open this afternoon.

Also, Cleveland City Schools will dismiss early. All after-school activities are cancelled. Bus dismissal times will be CMS and CHS will dismiss at 12 p.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

First Horizon announced they will close at 1:30 p.m. today. "Out of an abundance of caution, the financial centers in the Chattanooga market will close early," officials said.

The National Weather Service said strong to severe thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely today into tonight. The primary hazards across the southern Tennessee Valley and southern Cumberland Plateau will be a few tornadoes, widespread destructive winds, and hail. Strong, long-tracked tornadoes will also be possible.

Localized flash flooding will be possible with heavy rainfall rates and antecedent wet soil conditions.

Strong winds are expected across the area with gusts likely in excess of 40 mph.