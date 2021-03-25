March 25, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department has added first dose and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
First Dose Appointments:
• March 29 and 30 at CARTA Bus Barn
• March ... (click for more)
A man told police he had brought a woman to her residence on Eblen Drive because she was too intoxicated to drive. Police spoke with the woman, who was not in possession of her vehicle keys, and was sleeping in her vehicle. She said she wanted to sleep off the intoxication right where she was. Police verified that the man was in possession of her keys.
* * *
An employee ... (click for more)
East Ridge has postponed their City Council Meeting scheduled for today until tomorrow, Friday, March 26, at 3 p.m.
City officials made the decision based on current weather advisories for severe weather and possible tornadoes predicted for today.
East Ridge City Hall is now closed for the remainder of the day due to a power failure. (click for more)
How many times do we have to go through the cycle of a mass shooting and sending our thoughts and prayers and resolving to do something, before we actually take action?
Last week, a young man went to a store and bought a gun. On that very day, he leaves a path of destruction through the Asian-American community in Atlanta.
Before we have time to process that event, a man takes ... (click for more)
According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males.
It appears the “woke ... (click for more)
University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of four finalists for the prestigious Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy, which annually names college basketball’s best player.
The Wade Trophy — now in its 44nd year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It ... (click for more)
The opening spring of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee is set to get underway on Thursday afternoon as the Volunteers will go through the first of 15 football workouts.
Heupel, who orchestrated offensive juggernauts at Missouri and UCF, begins his fourth season as a head coach and first at Tennessee. A 2018 National Coach of the Year finalist, Heupel posted a 28-8 record in ... (click for more)