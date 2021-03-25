Inclement Weather Postpones COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Scheduled From 2-3:30 P.M. Today (Thursday)

Due to inclement weather, the Hamilton County Health Department is closing their COVID-19 vaccination sites at 2 p.m. today (Thursday).Those who have vaccine appointments scheduled from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25 will now have an appointment at the same time and location Tuesday, March 30.People who have questions are invited to call the following numbers:· English first dose appointment line: 423-209-5398· English second dose appointment line: 423-209-5399· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384· Bilingual COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383Note: call center and hotline hours may change due to inclement weather.“Our main priority is providing a safe environment for staff and community members to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination and testing process.Due to the risk of inclement weather, we made the decision to postpone or cancel today’s events,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.Additional Resources· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.· Read press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/.