Inclement Weather Postpones COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Scheduled From 2-3:30 P.M. Today (Thursday)
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Due to inclement weather, the Hamilton County Health Department is closing their COVID-19 vaccination sites at 2 p.m. today (Thursday).
Those who have vaccine appointments scheduled from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25 will now have an appointment at the same time and location Tuesday, March 30.
People who have questions are invited to call the following numbers:
· English first dose appointment line: 423-209-5398
· English second dose appointment line: 423-209-5399
· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384
· Bilingual COVID-19 hotline: 423-209-8383
Note: call center and hotline hours may change due to inclement weather.
“Our main priority is providing a safe environment for staff and community members to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination and testing process.
Due to the risk of inclement weather, we made the decision to postpone or cancel today’s events,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.
Additional Resources
· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.
· Read press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/.