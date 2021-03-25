 Thursday, March 25, 2021 64.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Chattanooga, East Ridge Now Talking About Housing Of 100 Homeless In East Ridge Hotel; City "Pausing" Plan

Thursday, March 25, 2021

East Ridge officials said they are now in talks with Chattanooga officials regarding a Chattanooga plan to house 100 homeless at the Budgetel motel in East Ridge.

They said Chattanooga is "pausing" its plan.

East Ridge officials said earlier they had not been notified by the development and learned of it from news reports.

East Ridge officials said on Thursday afternoon, "The city of East Ridge has been in contact with the city of Chattanooga on this issue.   While we understand that homelessness is a regional problem that requires a regional approach, the city of Chattanooga is pausing to look at the best possible solution to this issue.    



TDOT Contractor To Begin Slope Stabilization Project On U.S. 41 At East Ridge Tunnels In Hamilton County

Collegedale City Hall Designated As An Emergency Shelter Location

Whitfield County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 82 More Deaths, 1,219 New Cases


Beginning after 9 a.m. on Friday, March 26, TDOT contract crews from GeoStabilization International, LLC (GSI) will start making permanent repairs to the slope near the tunnels in East Ridge ... (click for more)

In anticipation of today’s severe weather and the potential for damaging winds and tornadoes, the city of Collegedale has designated their City Hall as a safe location for those who may need ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,336. There were 1,219 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Zach Wamp: Honoring A True Statesman - Senator Bill Brock

He was a mentor, role model, standard bearer, trailblazer and one of the most extraordinary public servants of the 20th century. Sixty years ago as a 30-year-old candidate for Congress here in Southeast Tennessee, Bill Brock trained himself how to speak publicly. With his soft, thoughtful approach he went on to serve eight years in the US House of Representatives, six years ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cigna: No White Men

According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males. It appears the “woke ... (click for more)

Former Bradley Stand Out Rhyne Howard Named Finalist For Wade Trophy

University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of four finalists for the prestigious Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy, which annually names college basketball’s best player. The Wade Trophy — now in its 44nd year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It ... (click for more)

First Spring Heupel Era Practices Begin Thursday

The opening spring of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee is set to get underway on Thursday afternoon as the Volunteers will go through the first of 15 football workouts. Heupel, who orchestrated offensive juggernauts at Missouri and UCF, begins his fourth season as a head coach and first at Tennessee. A 2018 National Coach of the Year finalist, Heupel posted a 28-8 record in ... (click for more)


