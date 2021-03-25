Man Who Stole Vehicles And Equipment Over A Wide Area Gets 7 Years In Federal Prison

A man who stole vehicles throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic regions, including large motor homes, has agreed to a term of seven years in federal prison.

Christopher Daniel "Little Houdini" Gay, 47, is due to appear before Judge Travis McDonough on Friday for his sentencing. Prosecutors and the defense earlier agreed on the term, but it must be approved by the judge.

Prosecutors said Gay began the thefts in November 2018 along with Donald White and Miranda Jones.

On Dec. 3, 2018, he stole a $276,000 Thor motor coach from an RV sales lot in Sevierville, Tn. The trio began to travel in the stolen motor coach, which was eventually recovered in Virginia.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 17, 2018, Gay stole a $190,000 Tiffin motor coach from a location in Tiffin, Ga. They also traveled around in this vehicle.

Gay on Nov. 30, 2018, stole a cargo trailer from a location in East Tennessee. It was taken to Virginia and eventually recovered back in Tennessee.

The trailer contained various items, including leather goods. Prosecutors said Gay advertised some belts that were in the cargo trailer for sale on Craig's List in Northern California.

On Jan. 22, 2019, Gay was involved in the theft of a Kubota "zero turn" mower and a Kubota sub-compact tractor from a location in White Pine, Tn. These items were advertised and sold on Craig's List.

The total of the thefts was estimated at between $550,000 and $1.5 million.