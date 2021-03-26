Police Blotter: Don't Hand Munchie Your Cell Phone If He Knocks On The Door; Skinny White Male Is Suspect After Cars Rummaged Through On Brandermill Lane

A woman on Glass Street called police saying her boyfriend was drunk and cussing at her. The boyfriend left the house before police arrived. They told her to lock the doors so he could not come back for the night. Police were called back again and found both the man and woman heavily intoxicated and verbally arguing. The boyfriend, who had called police the second time, was attempting to gather his belongings in an effort to stay with relatives for the night, but he was continually becoming distracted to shout profanities at the woman. Police separated the two long enough for him to collect his belongings. Police took the boyfriend to his father's residence.

* * *

Police were called to CVS and Walgreens in the Northshore area where stolen cards were used. Security camera footage showed two black females using the stolen cards.

* * *

A man on Estrellita Circle told police that the night before he closed the garage door and assumed that the lawn chair was in the way and the garage door did not shut all the way. A woman at the residence said her wallet and purse were stolen from the vehicle in the garage. The garage was open and the vehicle was unlocked.

* * *



A man on Hamilton Place Boulevard told police that sometime back around Thanksgiving 2020 his 2011 Subaru was hit on the tailgate while at Hamilton Place. He says that he cannot recall the exact date. He says it appears that a vehicle with a trailer hitch backed into his vehicle.

* * *

A man on Germantown Road told police that a man knocked on his door and requested to use his cell phone. He handed the man outside his door the phone and the man fled the area as soon as it was handed it to him. The man said the thief was last seen entering a white sedan and driving away. The phone is a black Samsung Smartphone worth approximately $200. The only suspect description police received is: tall black male, possibly named "Munchie."

* * *

A woman while walking on the Walnut Street Bridge said her wallet must have fallen out of her purse. She says that she has walked the bridge again and was unable to find it.

* * *

The owner of Gold Shield said that a person came into Walmart and wrote a counterfeit check in the amount of $1,527.32 to buy a cellphone. He said the check had his routing number and

account number. The counterfeit check was on the account of Gold Shield but had an address. The man said that he has communicated with the store manager of Walmart and confirmed that there is video of the suspect.

* * *

A woman on Forest Avenue told police a large rock had heavily damaged their outer rock wall. The piece damaged was several inches thick, approximately two feet wide and 3-4 feet long. It is unknown who or what may have caused this damage. It is also unknown if the damage was caused intentionally.

* * *

A woman called police and said her husband was in a verbal argument with her son. The son said the husband got in his face and yelled at him for supposedly stealing $300 from the house. The son was highly upset at the husband and said he wanted to leave the home and not stay there anymore. Police told the son that he is a grown adult now and can leave the house and go wherever he needs to. The son also said the husband head butted him during the argument, but police didn't see any bruises.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police her phone was stolen from her vehicle.

* * *

A man on Walnut Street showed police video footage of a man breaking into a vending machine. Police said it was a black male, wearing a blue and white jacket, with a black hat, red mask, dark pants and white shoes. He entered a back door at Kindred Hospital. The man entered the cafeteria and began to pry open a vending machine. He broke open the door and took money and possible merchandise from the vending machine.

* * *

A caretaker of a home on Chamberlain Avenue told police that her vehicle was stolen while she slept. She said the keys were not with the vehicle, which is a white 2014 Honda Accord with no identifying marks or details.

* * *

A man on Chamberlain Avenue told police that sometime during the night someone entered his unlocked 2020 Chevy truck and stole his skateboard. He said that his vehicle was parked in his driveway behind his house when the theft occurred.



* * *

A woman on Brandermill Lane told police that someone broke into her and her husband's vehicles.

She said that both were unlocked and they found no damage. Her 2018 Chrysler Pacifica van was gone through and things scattered about, but there was nothing to steal. She said her husband's 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup was rummaged through. The only thing taken from his truck was a plastic bag containing ammunition, but she didn't know the type and caliber of the ammo. She said that there were other things of value in his truck but they were not taken. She told police that her neighbor has video of a skinny white man running up the hill from their (neighbor's) driveway during the night.