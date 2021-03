Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, REGINOLD T

2620 BOYCE STREET #17 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOWMAN, MCDANIEL JR

1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BUCKLES, ALISA RUTH1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 34373Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CLINESMITH, DANIEL ANTHONY1905 ROCKY SPRINGS SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (PLATTE CO MO)---EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EGAN, RACHAEL LEE9608 WEST CHERRY ST. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FRANKLIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE1417 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---GILBERT, DANIEL JAKE936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT Q195 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY1212 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071905Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---HALEY, NICOLE MORIN3151 RAVBEN DR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HOLLAND, BRITTANY COLETTE1318 NICKLE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE2316 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063529Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---JOHNS, DANIEL I1731 WOODPOINTE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37931Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE727 East 11th St Chattanooga, 37302Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JOHNSON, SHANNON DENIESE29 PAT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (STATE BOARD OF PARDONS AND PAROLES ATLAN---JOHNSON, VIRGIAL LEECHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF THC OIL FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE9749 EAST BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE4464 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER LANE USAGEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE1309 ERIN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING WHILE REVOKED---LINDSEY, JERRY LEE22210 COUNTY ROAD 8 LOT 6 FLORENCE, 35630Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCCLENDON, RICHARD LEE3515 CATHY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLENO PROOF OF INSURANCE---MINSHEW, DAVID LEE104 LEE AVE CROSSVILLE, 38555Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MORRIS, BRIAN2346 WICHKENF PORT CHARLOTTE, 33980Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATION---MURPHY, CODY RYAN514 SPIRIT AVE NORTH SHORE, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS4100 MCCAHILL RD Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PENLAND, MICHAEL JACOB103 ALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY2009 Sherman St Chattanooga, 374064536Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN3701 NORTHWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON1516 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---SANDERFER, RANISHA YANIA3209 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF THC OIL FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---SCOTT, MASON LEE1941 SIVLEY TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHROPSHIRE, KERRY701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112828Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, CHANDLER1421 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE APT 808 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STEELE, BRANDON LYNN307 ROSE LANE SWEETWATER, 37847Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Federal Marshall(FEDERAL)---STOUT, EDWIN GRANT6116 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TANNER, LARRY ALLEN1401 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, JOSHUA708 TIPTON ST ELIZABETHTON, 37643Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP BURGLARY OF AN AUTOVOP BURGLARY OF AN AUTOVOP BURGLARY OF AN AUTOVOP BURGLARY OF AN AUTOVOP BURGLARY OF AN AUTO---TRUITT, BOBBY LEE7749 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---VANDERGRIFF, TERRY LYNN617 DEBBIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WEATHERS, FRANK WALTER1680 ROLLING BROOK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOLFE, JACOB MARSHALLHOMELSS DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOODHALL, LISA MICHELLE167 EAST CHERRY CREEK MIO, 48647Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: TVADISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WOODS, KENTRELL DEVAUN3611 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE3200 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)