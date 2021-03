Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARAJAS-CORONA, JOSE HECTOR

1224 GADD RD HIXSON, 373435635

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS

2883 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 373386402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BYRD, DEANNA DAKOTA

9815 E BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ESCAPE

---

CARTER, DARRELL WAYNE

7135 WOLFTEVER LANDING HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DOSTER, PATRICIA GREENE

348 KYLE RD ANNISTON, 362010000

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DOWDY, TAURUS VONTAE

11 MYRTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

---

GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN

1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GOODALL, OLIVIA ELIZABETH

15 GERRI DR NEWMAN, 302634294

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

---

GREEN, NATHAN DANIEL

18001 FIELDCREST RD LAURINBURG, 283526799

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HENDERSON, MIRANDA ELLEN

705 GREEN RD CHATSWORTH, 307052711

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HOBBS, BRIAN KEITH

9001 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, ARNELLUS

1870 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LAKIN, WILLIAM J

8110 OOLTEWAH GERGETOWN R OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LIVARCHUK, VLAD

251 OLD TUNNEL HILL RD RINGGOLD, 307364702

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

---

MARTIN, QUINTIN RAY

17 BROCKHAVEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MINGO, ANDRE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD # 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

NELSON, BAILEY FAITH

615 LINDSEY STREET STE 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

NGUYEN, TAM THANH

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

NOLLIE, ERNEST EDWARD

1 E 11TH STREET APT 716 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI

9717 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

POINDEXTER, JEREMIAH

21210 CHESTNUT ST APT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

POLLARD, THADDEUS

1803 E.

27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PRYOR, SYLVESTER3922 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212157Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---RAFAEL-VARGAS, CANDELARIA4106 DODD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAY, HARLAN470 IDAHO AVE APT B DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---ROBERTS, AARON T2020 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SIMMONS, ZACHARY1516 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SUASE-SUNIGA, EDGARDOUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FALSE IMPRISONMENTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGSEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDROHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TRYON, BRITTANY MARIE725 FOLTON STREET APT 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---VELAZQUEZ LOPEZ, PEDRO3202 ,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALKER, JEREMY SEAN4336 ESTERBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES---WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN4719 PAWNEE TRL APT B EAST RIDGE, 374123249Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, KELSEY LOREN2100 WISTERIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YEARWOOD, JARED1516 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA