Fire At Patten Towers Was Caused By Resident Who Fell Asleep While Smoking In Bed

Fire officials said the Patten Towers fire was caused when a resident in a seventh floor apartment was smoking in bed Saturday morning. The resident said he fell asleep and, when he woke up, his bed was on fire.

He tried to do what he could to put the fire out, but the flames started to spread to the rest of his apartment.

The resident suffered light smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital.

Firefighters who sustained burns on Saturday were treated and they are doing well, officials said.

The total number of displaced residents is nearly 200. They were placed at several hotel properties in the region, some of which are changing today as the city works to find the most suitable solution for each individual.