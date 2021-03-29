Jesus Matias, 38, Arrested For Shooting Man, 32, On Sunday

Jesus Matias, 38, has been arrested for shooting a man, 32, on Sunday night on 4th Avenue.

At approximately 11 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3700 block of 4th Avenue on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Once the incident was determined to be domestic in nature, the CPD Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation. Matias was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. No one else present in the residence reported any physical injuries.