 Monday, March 29, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Jesus Matias, 38, Arrested For Shooting Man, 32, On Sunday

Monday, March 29, 2021

Jesus Matias, 38, has been arrested for shooting a man, 32, on Sunday night on 4th Avenue.

At approximately 11 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3700 block of 4th Avenue on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.   
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Once the incident was determined to be domestic in nature, the CPD Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation. Matias was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. No one else present in the residence reported any physical injuries. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

March 29, 2021

Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases

March 29, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 48 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,288 New Cases

March 29, 2021

Governor Bill Lee Renews Proposal For Mental Health Trust Fund


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523. There were 825 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,453. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 475 in the county. There are 58 patients ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee re-introduced the Mental Health Trust Fund in a renewed proposal to assist K-12 families who are facing significant mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19. This proposal ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523. There were 825 new cases, as that total reached 850,413 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 58,533, which is 35 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,355 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 48 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,288 New Cases

Hamilton County had 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,453. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 475 in the county. There are 58 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents. The number of those who have recovered ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden’s Censorship

I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn’t one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors