Governor Bill Lee Renews Proposal For Mental Health Trust Fund

Monday, March 29, 2021

Governor Bill Lee re-introduced the Mental Health Trust Fund in a renewed proposal to assist K-12 families who are facing significant mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19. This proposal allocates $250 million in available funds to create strong mental health services for school-aged students through a systemwide, evidence-based approach.

“The mental health of all Tennessee students is essential to their safety, education and success beyond the classroom,” said Governor Lee. “While my administration proposed these critical mental health supports last year, we now have the available funding and a greater need than ever before to ensure our students have access to mental health resources. I thank the members of the General Assembly for their partnership in this important effort.”

“We know the earlier we can intervene, the better outcomes are for children and families,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “The services that will be funded by this investment will allow us to increase the services available from community mental health providers and schools, preventing children from entering mental health crisis situations and ending up in an emergency room.”

Services supported by the Mental Health Trust Fund would include: 

  • Direct clinical services in schools
  • Mental health awareness and promotion
  • Suicide prevention and postvention strategies
  • Trauma-informed programs and practices
  • Violence and bullying prevention
  • Project Basic, which includes mental health supports

There is a significant need for strong K-12 mental health supports:

  • Nationally, one in five children has a mental health diagnosis in any given year
  • Over 60% of children who receive mental health services do so through their school
  • Youth mental health has worsened in the last decade: From 2014 to 2019, the prevalence of Major Depressive Episode (MDE) in Tennessee youth ages 12-17  increased  from 9.1%
  • The approximate prevalence of any mental illness in the past year among Tennessee youth is about 300,000
  • In January 2021, Tennessee  ranked 28th in overall mental health and 34th overall in youth mental health 
  • School closures during COVID-19 limited students’ access to mental health services and caused a pause in critical mental health reporting
  •  Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports show a notable uptick nationally in emergency department visits for children struggling with mental health issues

The Lee administration has taken strong action to address mental health:

·   Behavioral Health Safety Net for Children: Essential mental health supports for uninsured children age 3-17 beginning September 2020

·  School Based Behavioral Health Liaison (SBBHL) Expansion: Expanded proven program to all 95 counties

·  TN Suicide Prevention Network: Expanded regional directors to increase coverage and boosted training in suicide prevention

·  Youth and Young adult Mental Health Awareness and Promotion: Funding granted to three separate programs that reached more than 11,000 individuals


March 29, 2021

Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases

March 29, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 48 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,288 New Cases

March 29, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523. There were 825 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,453. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 475 in the county. There are 58 patients ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee re-introduced the Mental Health Trust Fund in a renewed proposal to assist K-12 families who are facing significant mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19. This proposal ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523. There were 825 new cases, as that total reached 850,413 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 58,533, which is 35 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,355 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 48 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,288 New Cases

Hamilton County had 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,453. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 475 in the county. There are 58 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents. The number of those who have recovered ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Censorship

I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn’t one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic ... (click for more)

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


