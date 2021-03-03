Police Blotter: Residents Warm Up Their Cars - For The Car Thieves; Officers Get Broken Basketball Hoop Back In Good Shape

A man on Live Oak Lane called police and said he had started his car and left it running to warm up in the carport and it was stolen. The man had no suspect information. He said the car had a Carmart tag on the front and four black rain visors, one for each window. He said the only thing of value in his car was his debit card. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. The man said he would call police back when the GPS company that he uses for the car opens.



A car on Mulberry Street was stolen. The owner told police he had left his Honda Civic running in order to warm it up, and, while inside the house, a person had driven away in it. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. The man had no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.



Police responded to the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Highway, where witnesses said a white male was walking around the parking lot bleeding from his head. They said the man was a guest at the motel. Police found the man in his room. He was intoxicated, had a small cut on his left eyebrow and some bruising on his forehead. The man said he had a few beers that night and didn't remember how he got the injuries on his head. EMS responded to the scene, but the man denied being transported or any treatment. He also refused to speak to police when asked why he had those injuries. No one else was observed in his room.



Two men reported to police they were driving southbound in the 4000 block of Bonny Oaks Drive and observed a man with a gun walking away from a white Toyota stopped in the road. They said the man holding the gun entered a maroon Ford and both vehicles drove off in opposite directions. The witnesses believe this could have been a road rage incident. They said the man with the gun was a black male with a white winter hat and camouflage coveralls and was holding a black pistol. The vehicles were a white Toyota Corolla and a maroon Ford Fusion. These vehicles were Bolo'd to city and county. There was no victim reporting this incident.



A woman on Bird Street called police over a verbal disorder with her son. The disorder was about a dryer that the woman accused her son of breaking earlier, however, the dryer seemed to be working properly when police arrived. Both the mother and son live and pay bills at the residence. Both of them said they would settle down and go to separate rooms for the rest of the night.



Police were dispatched for an alarm at Hairbenders, 330 Frazier Ave. Police found an unsecured back door and notified the responsible for the business. The business was cleared out by police and there was no suspicious activity located. The rear door did not have any damage and looked to be left unlocked. The responsible came on scene and secured the door.



A man on E. Brainerd Road told police he returned home from work the day before in his orange Volkswagen Jetta around 5 p.m. and parked his vehicle in the parking lot behind his apartment. He said the next morning he got up to go to work around 5 a.m. and noticed the car was gone. He said as far as he knew he had the only key to the vehicle and did not believe any other key was in the vehicle. He does not know who could have taken it.



A guest at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., told police that his company-owned 2019 Ram pickup was parked on the right side of the motel when someone stole the Tennessee tag off of it. The tag has been entered in NCIC.



An employee of H&H Flooring, 4744 Adams Road, told police that sometime the night before, someone broke out the window in one of their work trucks. She said that multiple tools were stolen from inside the vehicle. At this time there is no suspect information.



Police responded to Galen North Internal Medicine, 4980 Alpha Lane, where an employee said that a male patient of theirs called in irate. She said the man told them he was going to come over there and make them see him. Police spoke with the man and he apologized and said he was going to find another doctor's office.



A man on Fisk Avenue called police and said he was working on a house next door and was worried about damaging a basketball goal that a neighbor owned. The man was granted permission to move the goal by the owner. When he attempted to move the goal it fell apart. Officers were called to make sure that no one became upset. Officers were able to get the basketball goal back in the upright position without incident. Both parties were happy with the outcome.



Police were called to the Citgo, 6802 Middle Valley Road, where they spoke with a person with the DuPree Oil Company. The man said the day before the Citco in Red Bank found several internal credit card skimmers inside their gas pumps. The man said he came to the Citco location on Middle Valley Road and found two more. Police took the internal skimmers and placed them in property to be released to fraud.



Police responded to a disorder at the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road. A woman told police she was inside the Speedway gas station changing clothes and using the restroom when she heard a loud knock at the door. She said it was one of the employees checking on her. When she left the bathroom, she said she got into a verbal only yelling match with the employee. She said that words were exchanged and that the employee told her that she could come back when she got off work. Police spoke with the employee and she said that she said no such thing. She said she was checking on the woman to make sure she was okay and the woman got angry and words escalated. The woman contacted the corporate office and went on her way. Everything was fine upon police departure.



A man in Hamilton Pointe Apartments, 6574 E. Brainerd Road, told police that the night before he and his roommates saw several young black males come around the property checking vehicles and getting inside of them. The man said his truck was unlocked and he saw the men

get inside his vehicle, but nothing was taken.



A man on 16th Avenue told police that two trucks were in his driveway when he got home from work. He said once two males there saw him, they left in one truck and left the other, a Chevy Silverado with Georgia tag, in his driveway. The man said he did not recognize the truck or who left in the other truck. Police informed him that due to it not being reported stolen, they could not tow the truck because it was on private property.



While on patrol at Rossville Boulevard and E. 37th Street, police observed a red Hyundai Accent parked in the parking lot of the nearby corner store. The vehicle appeared to be abandoned, had no license plate and one of the interior door handles/panels was observed to be popped off and sitting in the passenger seat. After running the VIN through info, the vehicle returned negative stolen out of Georgia, and appears to belong to an organization called "Auto Club Insurance."



