HCSO Corrections Personnel Respond To Small Fire At Silverdale Detention Center

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections personnel responded on Wednesday morning to a small fire in one of the inmate cells at the Silverdale Detention Center.

The fire in the cell was quickly extinguished by corrections personnel and no injuries occurred. Chattanooga Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene as a precaution and utilized ventilation fans to help HCSO maintenance personnel clear smoke from the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the Chattanooga Fire Department.