Health Department Adds First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments To The Schedule

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 4,405 new first dose Pfizer appointment opportunities to the schedule. Hamilton County aligns with the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan and expands COVID-19 eligibility to Phase 1C effective Monday.

 

·         March 7 at CARTA Bus Barn – Current Phase Eligibility qualifies (1a1, 1a2, 1b and adults 65+)

·         March 8-10 at CARTA Bus Barn – Upcoming Phase Eligibility qualifies (1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and adults 65+)

·         March 9 at Tennessee Riverpark– Upcoming Phase Eligibility qualifies (1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and adults 65+)

 

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

 

·         First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·         Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

 

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

 

·         Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

·         Spanish vaccine webpage: health.hamiltontn.org/enus/allservices/coronavirus(covid19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

 

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

 

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

 

Current Phases/Eligibility 

 

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan. A list of documents an individual may bring to the vaccination site to demonstrate Hamilton County residency or Hamilton County work status are available on the Health Department’s FAQ page in English and on the Spanish Vaccine page in Spanish. No documentation is required to demonstrate Phase 1C status.

 

Age Group Bracket:

·         65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident

·         No specific medical conditions are required

 

Phase 1a1 includes:

·         Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

·         Home health care staff

·         COVID-19 mass testing site staff

·         Student health providers

·         Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

·         First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

·         Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

 

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

 

·         Primary care providers and staff

·         Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

·         Pharmacists and staff

·         Patient transport

·         Outpatient therapists

·         Urgent visit center providers and staff

·         Environmental services

·         Oral health providers

·         Behavioral health providers

·         Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

·         Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

 

Phase 1B includes:

  • Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers
  • School staff
  • School bus drivers
  • Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)
  • Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports

 

Effective Monday, March 8, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will include Phase 1C:

  • Caregivers (or household residents) of medically fragile children <16 years old (such as technologically dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management, individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver)
  • Chronic renal disease 
  • COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
  • Diabetics who take medication for their condition
  • Obesity (BMI >30)
  • Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
  • Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
  • Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
  • Dementia
  • Liver disease
  • Immunocompromised or weak immune system (receiving chemotherapy, taking daily oral steroid or other immunosuppressant medication, living with HIV/AIDS, history of organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)
  • Technologically dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, chronically wheelchair-bound, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)
  • Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)

 

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

·         Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·         Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·         Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·         Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·         Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

Vaccination Record Card

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

 

·         The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·         The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·         The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

 

Additional Resources

 

·         Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

·         Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.

·         Visit the Health Department’s new vaccine FAQ page, updated regularly: health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/frequentlyaskedquestions(faq).aspx


COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Dr. Seuss’ Turn

There is no question in my mind that evil people are intent and relentless in their ever-emboldened efforts to destroy the United States. According to a myriad of experts, there are various and determined methods the Communists and the Chinese, in particular, intend to do that. The endless effort is to turn us against one another and, man, the far-left and far-right are falling ... (click for more)

Orange & White Game Set April 24 At Neyland Stadium

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will put his Volunteers through 15 spring practices beginning later this month, and spring football will culminate with the Chevrolet Orange & White Game on Saturday, April 24, in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff time and further details about the spring game in accordance with ongoing COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the coming ... (click for more)

2 Chattanooga Residents Participate In 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championship

The World Rowing Indoor Championship has official world championship status. Typically, the race changes venues annually moving around the world showcasing a truly international sport and bringing the best athletes from all corners of the globe. This year, the World Rowing Indoor Championships were held virtually. Anyone with a Concept 2 rowing machine could enter to qualify. The ... (click for more)


