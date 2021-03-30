City Of Chattanooga Once Again Looking For A New City Treasurer

The city of Chattanooga is once again looking for a new city treasurer.

Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, said Brittany Johnson had decided to return to her home area in Georgia.

Ms. Sullivan said the longtime resident of Ball Ground, Ga., had gotten a job offer back home.

She was named to the city post last October.

The city early last year hired a Wyoming woman to be city treasurer. At the time there were 60 applicants.

However, there was publicity about the fact she had been named in three federal lawsuits, including one by a former police chief in her town of Guernsey. The City Council eventually voted to rescind the offer.

Kate Johnson later sued the city. She said she spent $21,000 moving to Chattanooga and then back to her previous home.

She said the city hired attorney Sam Elliott to look into Ms. Farmer's background and he concluded that "there should be little concern about her ability to proceed with her duties."

Ms. Sullivan said Tanikia Jackson will again step into the interim role.

Several council members questioned why the post is not given permanently to Ms. Jackson.