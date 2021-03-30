David Matthew Faulkner, 22, Escapes Work Detail In Catoosa County

Catoosa County deputies are working with area law enforcement partners to locate David Matthew Faulkner, 22, an inmate and trustee at the Catoosa County jail who walked away from a landscaping work detail on the jail property.

Faulkner is six feet, two inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and was last seen just before noon on Tuesday. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said Faulkner was wearing orange jail clothes during his work detail but apparently took off his shirt and slipped into a nearby wooded area.

Faulkner is considered non-violent with a criminal history in Catoosa, Walker and Murray counties.

“Faulkner was being held for violating the terms of his probation for driving on a suspended license and was scheduled to be released on April 18,” Sheriff Sisk said. “Unfortunately, his choice to leave will result in him being charged with escape, that could carry a five-year sentence.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Faulkner is asked to call the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706 935-2323.