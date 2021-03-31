Chattanooga Under New Flash Flood Warning; Many Roads Already Closed

A new round of downpours that began early Wednesday morning have brought a new Flash Flood Warning for parts of the Chattanooga area.

Those include southern Bradley County, southern Hamilton County, Marion County and southern Sequatchie County.

Local law enforcement reported several roads closed due to flooding. Between two and three inches of rain have already fallen and another one to two inches is expected.

Lookout Creek is already at flood stage and is expected to rise four feet above flood stage.

West Chickamauga Creek is expected to again go above flood stage just after midnight tonight.

The following locations were closed due to flooding by 10:30 a.m.:

EAST BRAINERD ROAD AT JENKINS ROAD



DAVIDSON ROAD AT GUNBARREL ROAD



3300 BRANNON AVENUE



600 DODDS AVENUE



SHALLOWFORD ROAD BETWEEN JENKINS AND MORRIS HILL



700 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD



E 20TH STREET AT WASHINGTON STREET



109 CENTRAL DRIVE AT E BRAINERD



1901 RIVERFRONT PARKWAY NEAR HWY 27



1900 DODSON AVENUE



ROANOKE AVE AT BRAGG STREET



City officials said, "These are the known flooding locations as of 10:30 a.m. However, additional roads will incur flooding as heavy rains persist. Area creeks and rivers are rising at a rapid pace as severe weather continues into this afternoon and evening. "





The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department reports that due to high water levels the following closures are in effect:

Boat ramp and fishing pier at Chickamauga Dam

Boat ramp and fishing piers at Hubert Fry Center

Kayak launch on the South Chickamauga Creek at Riverpoint

Boardwalk at Scrappy Moore Field to the Citico Creek Bridge.