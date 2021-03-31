Man, 56, Shot On North Moore Road On Tuesday Afternoon

A man, 56, was shot Tuesday afternoon on North Moore Road.
At approximately 3:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of North Moore Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. He stated he was outside when he heard gunshots then realized he had been shot.
No suspect information was provided to investigators.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.