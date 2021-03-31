Man, 56, Shot On North Moore Road On Tuesday Afternoon

A man, 56, was shot Tuesday afternoon on North Moore Road.

At approximately 3:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 800 block of North Moore Road on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. He stated he was outside when he heard gunshots then realized he had been shot.

No suspect information was provided to investigators.