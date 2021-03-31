 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Fleischmann Urges HHS To Reverse Course Following Reports On Background Check Policies

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, urged the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, to reverse course on the department’s decision to send migrant children to sponsors before background checks are completed. He also urged the secretary to reverse the department’s decision to no longer require staff at migrant holding facilities to pass an FBI background check.

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dear Secretary Becerra: 

I write to you to express my concerns regarding a report from the Wall Street Journal that stated that unaccompanied migrant children, who crossed the border illegally and are currently held in HHS shelters, would be released “before sponsors’ background checks have been completed.” 

Along with this information, it’s been recently reported that HHS is “[N]o longer requiring staff at migrant holding facilities to pass an FBI background check to work there.” 

You may remember that in 2016, a Senate report found that the Department of Health and Human Services under President Obama “[P]laced more than a dozen immigrant children in the custody of human traffickers after it failed to conduct background checks of caregivers.” 

It is jarring that the Biden administration has not learned from the mistakes of the past. I am greatly concerned by these deeply troubling reports and I hope the agency will reverse course on these policies to ensure that they are not further endangering these migrant children. 


March 31, 2021

Fleischmann Urges HHS To Reverse Course Following Reports On Background Check Policies

March 31, 2021

Georgia Passes Bill To Prohibit Local Governments From Defunding The Police

March 31, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 53 New Cases; Tennessee Has 10 New Deaths


U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, urged the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, ... (click for more)

The Georgia General Assembly on Wednesday passed House Bill 286 , which will prohibit local governments from defunding the police in the state of Georgia. Rep. Houston Gaines, a sponsor ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 53 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 42,572. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male between the ages of 51-60, for a total of 477 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fleischmann Urges HHS To Reverse Course Following Reports On Background Check Policies

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, urged the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, to reverse course on the department’s decision to send migrant children to sponsors before background checks are completed. He also urged the secretary to reverse the department’s ... (click for more)

Georgia Passes Bill To Prohibit Local Governments From Defunding The Police

The Georgia General Assembly on Wednesday passed House Bill 286 , which will prohibit local governments from defunding the police in the state of Georgia. Rep. Houston Gaines, a sponsor said the legislation, was "in response to cities like Atlanta and Athens, which have in recent months considered proposals to defund local police departments." Upon its signature by the governor, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Way To Go, Coach

I have know Coach Jennings since he was the head football coach at Brainerd High School. His leadership and vision are responsible for the success of many young men. I am sure he will be missed, because men like him don't come around that often. I am not sure what his next step is but I am sure it will be a big one, Congratulations, Coach, on a lifetime of service! Ernie ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An April Fool’s Preview

The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk “in my garden.” Every month I dole out “orchids and onions” to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, “Orchids and Onions” originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition. Unfortunately, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors