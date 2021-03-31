Gass Enters Guilty Plea In Case In Which He Left His Friend In A Burning Car

A man who left his friend in a burning car has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Douglas Cody Gass, who was 23 at the time of the incident on Oct. 7, 2019, also pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault and evading arrest.

The method and manner of his sentence will be determined at a sentencing hearing, which is set for June 10 at 9 a.m.

Gass was being pursued by Fort Oglethorpe Police for reckless driving in Catoosa County. The pursuit went into Chattanooga, where the driver lost control and hit a power pole. The crash happened on East 38th Street.

The car had three people inside: Gass (the driver), and two passengers. One of the backseat passengers, 19-year-old Kobe Burchfield, was pinned in the vehicle. A transformer, damaged from the wreck, leaked oil on the car and Burchfield. The oil ignited and Burchfield burned to death.

Gass was already out of the car, and when it caught on fire, he fled the scene on foot and made his way to Florida, even dyeing his hair to avoid being caught. He was eventually captured by U.S. marshals.

Andrew Coyle is prosecuting the case.