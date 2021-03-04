Police Blotter: Car Occupants Had Knee, Neck Injuries After Vehicles "Bumped" On Wilcox; Man On Cherryton Drive Did Not Know He Had Been Subletting

A woman told police that about 7 a.m. that morning, she "bumped" the car in front of her at the intersection of Wilcox and Tunnel Boulevard. She said there was no damage to either vehicle. She said they pulled onto the lot of the convenience store at that intersection. She said that the vehicle, an older silver four-door hatchback, was occupied by three people. She said the driver got out. She said they all were yelling at her and the driver claimed that his knee was hurt and the woman in the back seat was saying her neck was hurt.She said that the driver told her that $50 would not take care of this and wanted money. She said that she went inside the store to the ATM and withdrew $100 and gave it to the driver. She said that he took the money, got in his car and sped off. The woman wanted this report in the event that there is a problem as a result of this incident.* * *A woman on Croll Court told police that in either February or March of 2020 she totaled her car and left the license plate on it. She said that she recently received a toll bill from Dade County, Florida for a toll fee due from Jan. 13, 2021. She said that she needs a report to send to Dade County showing that the tag was stolen.* * *Police received a call about a disorder at Personnel Staffing, 6227 Lee Hwy. Officers spoke with a man who said he was there attempting to collect his stimulus check and refusing to leave the property. Officers explained to the man how to go about collecting his stimulus check. The man left the area without any police action needed.* * *A loss prevention employee at Lowe's Home Improvement, 2180 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a white male and a white female came into the business. She said the man selected a Dewalt drill from the sales area and exited the business past the last point of sale without payment. The employee was able to stop the man and got the drill back from him, but the man then fled the scene. The employee said the female did not take anything.* * *A man who owns a house on Cherryton Drive told police he had cut a lock off of the basement door because it had been put on there by someone else and he didn't know what was in there. Police cleared the basement and found a mattress, clothing and other signs that someone had been staying there. The owner was informed and he said he would call back if the person came back. The address was placed on the watch list.* * *A resident on Clifton Terrace told police that someone unlawfully entered two of his vehicles and stole items. One vehicle that was possibly unlocked, a Toyota Camry, had his state identification card and a MacBook taken out of it. The other vehicle that was definitely locked, a Toyota Sequoia, had his passport, and $100 in cash stolen, and sustained damage on the driver door frame. No suspect information is known.* * *A man on Passenger Street reported to police that his gray and blue huffy bike from Target had been stolen in the past couple of days. He said he does not know exactly when it was taken. The bike lock had been cut with cutters. He said he will check with Target to see if he had any insurance on the bike.