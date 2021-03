Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON

2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE

726 CARUTHERS RD APT. 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED RAPE

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BARNETT, JASMINE LEIGH

508 N GLENWOOD AVE DALTON, 307212813

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

BELL, ERIKA

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 374122052

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BIVENS, KEVIN TROY

1313 RIDGEFIELD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED RAPE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWMAN, BAILEY BRIANNA

3811 BOONY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY

5427 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BROOKS, PATRICK JOSEPH

8307 OAK FOREST LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

CARTER, BRONATHON L

1235 MONYA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

FELON UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

CHADWICK, ASPEN V

7257 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374214661

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE

6280 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(POSS OF SCHEDULE V)---CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211643Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CRUMITY, STEVEN CRAIG3943 JAMSIME STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---DELO, NATHAN JOEHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373637049Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---DUNIGAN, JESSICA7310 STANDIFER GAP RD #901 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GANN, KEVIN EUGENE11156 FRITTS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRAHAM, MARQUISE LEBRON2558 EAST LAKE COURTS APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARASSMENT---HARRIS, ANGELA L6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 397 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:SPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HENDERSON, THOMAS HANSEL3628 RIDGE SIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HERRING, AMY LYNN900AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOWARD, KRISTIE3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUGHES, MELISSA ANN199 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG---JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER3624 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JOHNSON, JOSHUA DAVIS1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEDERAL HOLD---JONES, ALEXANDRIA M3600 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---JONES, CURTIS MAURICE4512 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEAR---JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112534Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---LOPEZ-PEREZ, ELIV811 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MAPP, VICK DARRELL3004 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTELLI, ASHLEY M464 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MORRIS, STEWART NATHAN7869 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NEDOFF, ROBIN R742 HIWASSEE DR DECATUR, 373226035Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PATTON, RICHARD LOGAN311 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PHILLIPS, CHEYENNE9319 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---PIERCE, SCOTTIE LAMAR4810 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT (BRADLEY CO)---REED, VALERIE LAVONNE7159 MCCUTCHON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS DRIVING---RIPPLE, ROBERT COREY9131 TYSON DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT---RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONSPEEDINGTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---SANDERFUR, BENJAMIN4632 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE4221 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:SPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---SOTO-RODELA, GLADYS MERCEDES7611 BONNY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---STEWART, ALEXIS KAMRYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---STEWART, DONTAE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---VOGEL, MATTHEW GEORGEHOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: OtherPAROLE VOILATION SCHEDULE 2 DRUG METHH---WHITLEY, LLOYD HILLARD110 GASS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBTATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---WILLIAMS, CHANCE OTHA3904 MEMPHIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONV (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---WOOTON, EDWARD GWYNN118 KERRA LANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF