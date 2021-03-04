 Thursday, March 4, 2021 Weather

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/3/21

Thursday, March 4, 2021


March 4, 2021

Bill To Allow First Responders To Live Where They Choose Is Passed By Tennessee Senate

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Thursday, the Tennessee State Senate voted to approve Senate Bill 29 which would allow first responders to live where they choose. The measure, sponsored by State Senator Brian Kelsey, would ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON 2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: DRIVING ON REVOKED ... (click for more)



Thursday, the Tennessee State Senate voted to approve Senate Bill 29 which would allow first responders to live where they choose. The measure, sponsored by State Senator Brian Kelsey, would ban residency requirements for police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers. This bill as amended does not affect Hamilton county. Senator Kelsey says the bill ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Opinion

Shallowford Road Walmart Closing Is Representative Of Food Apartheid

The Unity Group is saddened and dismayed to hear of the closing of the Walmart Grocery store on Shallowford Road. While we recognize that the overall goal is for businesses to reach a level that obtains profit maximization, in our estimation, this recent closure is indicative of a problem that has continued to be persistent in marginalized and disadvantaged communities for more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: UTC Graduates Only 48.5%

After I wrote a story that appeared on Chattanoogan.com (The Disciple Dilemma, Feb. 28, 2021), among the emails were several from dear friends who have been classroom educators, that appealed to me very much. I fear, as do many others who are concerned about our upcoming generations, that for the Tennessee State Legislature to ramrod a sorely needed ‘The Teacher’s Discipline Act,’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Cheryl Miller Award Finalist

A day after being named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and a semifinalists for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s National Player of the Year, University of Kentucky women’s basketball guard Rhyne Howard received more national attention Wednesday being named one of five finalists for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award. This is the second straight season ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2021 Hiring Fair On March 27th

Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, March 27, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Opening Day for the team’s upcoming 2021 season is slated for Tuesday, May 4. Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available. ... (click for more)


