Man, 40, Arrested For Aggravated Kidnapping, Rape And Assault

A man suspected of kidnapping and raping a woman at gunpoint was taken into custody on Wednesday.On Monday, a woman told police she was taken from her residence at gunpoint by Demetris Arnold, 40, and forced to go to Caruthers Road by vehicle. She said Arnold raped her, and he also fired a gun in the air. Police found a shell casing in the gravel driveway of the woman’s home.She told police that Arnold hit her in the face several times, and that she was taken back to her residence on Tuesday. Police said she received several “harassing” text messages while they were interviewing her.The woman told police there is a prior history of domestic violence.Within the last 12 months, Arnold has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. For this incident, he is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated assault.Arnold was taken into custody on Wednesday night

