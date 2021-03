Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, WHITNEY ASHTON

5420 BROWN CHAPEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, DENNIS MILTON

1316 BRADT ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARBEE, JOSHUA

4810 BLUE BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT TO MEIGS

---

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

BOWMAN, JEREMY THAMAR

1906 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042222

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BOYKIN, MICHAEL ALONZO

2124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CAMP, RANDALL CARL

5705 ISLAND VIEW DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 86 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

---

CARPENTER, RICHARD BRYAN

1548 CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

---

CARTER, EDWARD LAMAR

4000 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CONRAD, MADISON MICHELLE

525 BATTERY PLACE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

DUKES, MICHAEL SHANE

2716 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

RESISTING ARREST

SHOPLIFTING

---

GRAY, VIRGIL LEE

6535 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

---

HALE, ASHLEY NICOLE

9015 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS

---

HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

921 DELORES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT TO MONROE CO.

---

HENDRICKSON, REBECCA JEAN

6309 TELETHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNS, THOMAS EARL

100 HAWKINS ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

JONES, BRETT AUSTIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

---

JUAREZ-BALDOVINOS, RODRIGO

4700 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

KILE, CASEY VIRDALE

210 OLD GRANDVIEW HWY GRANDVIEW, 37337

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KIRK, ANTWAN DEWAYNE1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KNOX, TRACY LAMAR817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 24 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFAILURE TO APPEAR---LIPPARD, SANDRA WEED2038 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---MULL, VICKY513 WEST VOGEL ROCKVILL,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NANCE, KELLY JEWELL209 SOUTH OAK ST. WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: OtherFED HOLD---NEEDHAM, DAMON LHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PINKERTON, JAMES WILLIAM2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 128 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING---PRATT, JAVONTE M5011 IRDIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---REID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RENDER, KIA7023 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000---RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA10527 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37384Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANTIAGO, SILVIO5222 HICKORY WOOD LN APT C HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SCRIVENS, HEATHER1400 BOYD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TATE, BILLY2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMPSON, DAVID4528 COBBLESTONE CIR Knoxville, 379383205Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---VINSON, COREY LAMOUNT2253 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT