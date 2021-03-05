14-Year Old Shot On Through Street Thursday Evening

A 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening on Through Street.

At approximately 6:26 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3200 block of Through Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a boy suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The boy was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Violent crimes and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation.

It was stated to investigators that the victim and an unidentified suspect were engaged in a disorder when the victim was shot.