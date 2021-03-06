Frank Usher, 29, Shot And Killed Friday Afternoon; Marvin Fallins, 51, Is Arrested

Frank Usher, 29, was shot and later died on Friday. Marvin Fallins, 51, was arrested for the shooting.

At approximately 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 48th Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Usher suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Usher was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.

Usher was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators and officers developed information regarding a possible suspect as well as a possible location for the suspect. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

A short time later officers and investigators took Fallins into custody. He is charged with criminal homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon and is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.