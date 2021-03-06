Frank Usher, 29, Shot And Killed Friday Afternoon; Marvin Fallins, 51, Is Arrested

Frank Usher, 29, was shot and later died on Friday. Marvin Fallins, 51, was arrested for the shooting.
At approximately 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 48th Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Usher suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
Usher was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries but later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Investigators and officers developed information regarding a possible suspect as well as a possible location for the suspect.
A short time later officers and investigators took Fallins into custody. He is charged with criminal homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon and is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.