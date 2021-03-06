Police Seek Information On Mark Steward, Missing Since 2019

Mark Steward was last seen by his family on Nov. 18, 2019. Since that time, Mr. Steward's family has contacted local media outlets and CPD's Missing Person's Unit has employed all efforts to locate him including submitting his information and fingerprints in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

A new CPD investigator recently took over Mr. Steward's case and is hoping a renewed approach will generate some tips that could aid in locating the 58-year-old man.

Mr. Steward was last seen in the Brainerd area and was experiencing homelessness at that time. He may be going by the name of Richard Steward or Richard Smith.

To report any information about the whereabouts of Mr. Steward, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 698-2525.

