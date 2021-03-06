 Saturday, March 6, 2021 58.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Seek Information On Mark Steward, Missing Since 2019

Saturday, March 6, 2021
Mark Steward
Mark Steward

Mark Steward was last seen by his family on Nov. 18, 2019. Since that time, Mr. Steward's family has contacted local media outlets and CPD's Missing Person's Unit has employed all efforts to locate him including submitting his information and fingerprints in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

A new CPD investigator recently took over Mr. Steward's case and is hoping a renewed approach will generate some tips that could aid in locating the 58-year-old man.

Mr. Steward was last seen in the Brainerd area and was experiencing homelessness at that time. He may be going by the name of Richard Steward or Richard Smith. 

To report any information about the whereabouts of Mr. Steward, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 698-2525. 


March 6, 2021

Police Seek Information On Mark Steward, Missing Since 2019

March 6, 2021

Georgia Has 73 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,462 New Cases

March 6, 2021

Police Blotter: Men With Flashlights Turn Out To Be Cleaning Crew; Women Get Into Spat Over Alleged Phone Slander


Mark Steward was last seen by his family on Nov. 18, 2019. Since that time, Mr. Steward's family has contacted local media outlets and CPD's Missing Person's Unit has employed all efforts to ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 73 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,597. There were 1,462 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Police were called to Night Owl Pediatrics, 2372 Lifestyle Way, regarding a suspicious person. Employees said there was a man at the rear of their building who had several backpacks and was carrying ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Seek Information On Mark Steward, Missing Since 2019

Mark Steward was last seen by his family on Nov. 18, 2019. Since that time, Mr. Steward's family has contacted local media outlets and CPD's Missing Person's Unit has employed all efforts to locate him including submitting his information and fingerprints in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. A new CPD investigator recently took over Mr. Steward's case and ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 73 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,462 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 73 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,597. There were 1,462 new cases, as that total reached 827,397 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 56,762, 135 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,189 cases, up 9; 62 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

So Long To 3 Local TV Icons - And Response

COVID or no COVID, I cannot comprehend the decision by the owners of News Channel 9 to let go Erin Thomas. I watch that show every morning and (when I can) at 6 p.m. She is outstanding at her job and very versatile doing weather, traffic, news or whatever. Totally at ease, smiling, smart, friendly and professional. What do they want? I think the entire crew is great, including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is with a thrill we get to open ‘This Week’s Saturday Funnies’ with some great news. Those of us who adore Siskin Hospital have worried for months that Tuesday’s glorious Possibilities Luncheon might be a long reach. Since the COVID pandemic forced this week’s annual fundraiser into virtual mode, there was an acknowledged threat that donation might fall short. The early-spring ... (click for more)

Sports

Dennis Norwood: COVID Strikes Again

COVID has struck again. Oh, this time not in the usual way, but its wrath hurts in much the usual way and the victims were, indeed, family members. I’m sure most of you have seen the news, as reported on our front page, that two long-time news personalities were recently let go by Newschannel 9, actually by their parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting. The reason given ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SoCon Tournament Memories

With the Southern Conference Tournament being played this week in Asheville, North Carolina, I am reminded of how much fun going to the event each and every year was. After all, I handled the TV play-by-play for 24 seasons beginning in 1981 as well as covering the tournament for two different TV stations. It was always a lot of work but as I've always said, it's not really work ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors