 Sunday, March 7, 2021 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hagerty Votes Against COVID Relief Bill, But It Is Approved; New Georgia Senators Ossoff, Warnock Vote In Favor

Saturday, March 6, 2021

United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn voted against a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, while new Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock voted in favor.

The full Senate voted in favor.  

Senator Ossoff said, “This bill will provide thousands of dollars in direct economic relief for Georgia families, ensure every Georgian can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free, and send $4 billion to safely re-open Georgia’s schools. This is the most significant economic relief package for working- and middle-class families in American history. We will crush COVID-19, recover economically, safely re-open our schools, and get our daily lives back - and we’ll do it thanks to Georgia voters.”

Senator Hagerty called it "the Democrats’ hyper-partisan spending package disguised as COVID relief."

“This two trillion dollar pork-filled package is not targeted, not bipartisan, and not transparent," said Senator Hagerty. "It should have been crafted through regular order within Senate committees.

"With a trillion dollars still left to be spent from the last COVID package, the last thing Tennesseans deserve is to have their taxpayer dollars wasted, resulting in a sluggish economic recovery and crippling debt on our children and grandchildren.”

Senator Ossoff said the bill includes:

  • $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals making up to $75,000 ($150,000 per household), with checks phasing out at $80,000 per individual ($160,000 per household) 
  • For the first time, adult dependents will also receive full $1,400 dependent checks
  • The families of 1,042,000 Georgia children will now be eligible for additional relief of up to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 (and $3,600 for young children under the age of 6) through the expanded Child Tax Credit, lifting 171,000 children in Georgia out of poverty
  • 572,000 childless workers in Georgia, including many frontline workers, will now be eligible for additional relief through the strengthened Earned Income Tax Credit — of which the maximum amount for workers without children is nearly tripled in this legislation 
  • $562 million in rental assistance for families
  • $1.5 billion for child care assistance
  • A $27 monthly increase in nutrition assistance for approximately 1,875,000 Georgians

SUPPORT FOR STATE & LOCAL GOVERNMENTS:

  • $8.1 billion to the state of Georgia and direct funding for Georgia’s smaller cities, towns, and counties to help support first responders, vital public services, hospitals, and small businesses

COMBATTING COVID-19 ACROSS THE COUNTRY:

  • $8.5 billion for rural hospitals 
  • $25.2 billion investment nationwide to address inequities in underserved communities and communities of color
  • $47.8 billion for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across the country
  • $7.5 billion for vaccine administration and distribution
  • $6.1 billion for vaccine and therapeutic development, manufacturing, and procurement

SAFELY RE-OPENING GEORGIA’S SCHOOLS:

  • Over $4.5 billion in relief for K-12 schools in Georgia
  • Over $27 million for Head Start in Georgia
  • Over $249 million for E-Rate in Georgia

FUNDING GEORGIA’S TRANSIT SYSTEMS:

  • Over $1.5 million for rural transit
  • Over $395 million for the airport improvement program
  • Urban Transit Funding:
    • Albany: $1.5 million
    • Athens-Clarke County: $7 million
    • Atlanta: $308 million
    • Augusta-Richmond County: $1.4 million
    • Chattanooga: $11 million
    • Columbus: $1.3 million
    • Gainesville: $313,000
    • Hinesville: $175,000
    • Macon: $2 million
    • Savannah: $12 million
    • Rome: $924,000

March 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 6, 2021

Police Seek Information On Chattanooga Man Missing Since 2019

March 6, 2021

Georgia Has 73 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,462 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN 5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374213541 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

Mark Steward was last seen by his family on Nov. 18, 2019. Since that time, Mr. Steward's family has contacted local media outlets and CPD's Missing Person's Unit has employed all efforts to ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 73 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,597. There were 1,462 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN 5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374213541 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DISORDERLY CONDUCT --- BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS 2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Police Seek Information On Chattanooga Man Missing Since 2019

Mark Steward was last seen by his family on Nov. 18, 2019. Since that time, Mr. Steward's family has contacted local media outlets and CPD's Missing Person's Unit has employed all efforts to locate him including submitting his information and fingerprints in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. A new CPD investigator recently took over Mr. Steward's case and ... (click for more)

Opinion

So Long To 3 Local TV Icons - And Response

COVID or no COVID, I cannot comprehend the decision by the owners of News Channel 9 to let go Erin Thomas. I watch that show every morning and (when I can) at 6 p.m. She is outstanding at her job and very versatile doing weather, traffic, news or whatever. Totally at ease, smiling, smart, friendly and professional. What do they want? I think the entire crew is great, including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Return To Reason

The Mayor of Detroit – Mike Duggan, a Democrat -- ignited a firestorm when he turned away 6,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine earlier this week because, in his misinformed opinion, he felt Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were better, and “I only want the best for Detroit.” Please, Mr. Duggan, do you realize that of all the cities in America, Detroit leading the country ... (click for more)

Sports

Dennis Norwood: COVID Strikes Again

COVID has struck again. Oh, this time not in the usual way, but its wrath hurts in much the usual way and the victims were, indeed, family members. I’m sure most of you have seen the news, as reported on our front page, that two long-time news personalities were recently let go by Newschannel 9, actually by their parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting. The reason given ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 2-0 With Overtime Win At Citadel

Every time these two teams meet, it seems to go down to the wire. For the third year in a row, the Chattanooga Mocs gutted out a one-point win against The Citadel. This time the 18th-ranked Mocs needed a two-point conversion in overtime to take down the Bulldogs 25-24 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C. After allowing The Citadel to score 10 unanswered points in the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors